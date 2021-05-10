BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has said his administration is considering the establishment of a Citizens Complaints Centre to allow citizens of the state lodge their complaints and grievances for necessary government intervention.

He stated this at the weekend in Ado –Ekiti while receiving the final report from the state judicial panel of inquiry into allegations of Human Rights Violation Against Police Officers including Officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other Persons.

The governor who received the report from the Chairman of the Panel, Justice Cornelius Akintayo (rtd) at the conference hall of the Governor’s office in the state capital assured that his government would implement the decisions of the panel to the letter.

Fayemi promised to fast track payment of N13.8 million compensation to another 28 victims of police brutality as recommended by the panel.

The government had about two months ago paid compensation to the first batch of 24 victims as recommended by the panel.

Fayemi noted that the outcome of the report was an opportunity for the government to further strengthen its intervention in the promotion and protection of human rights in Ekiti State.

He added that the report would enable the government re-assess current measures in place to prevent all forms of extra-judicial conduct by law enforcement agencies and examine whether remedial measures that are currently in place within government structures are adequate, effective and efficient.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the Chairman of the committee, Justice Akintayo (rtd) revealed that the panel received a total 85 petitions out of which awards were given in 50 of the cases involving various allegations ranging from loss of lives to physical injury, trauma and loss of property.