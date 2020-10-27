By Abubakar Sadeeq, Zaria |

Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli has condemned the looting of government and private properties in parts of Kaduna State.

Speaking in a press briefing at his palace in Zaria, the Emir described the development as unfortunate, unacceptable and condemnable.

He noted with satisfaction Kaduna State government’s response by swiftly imposing 24-hour curfew to curtail spread of similar act by hooligans in other parts of the state.

He enjoined citizens to explore peaceful means of channeling their grievances to the appropriate quarters in the event of dissatisfaction with government programme or policy instead of engaging in violence.

He said that looting, carnage and violent protests violate the tradition of people in northern part of the country as well as contravene constitutional provision and laws of the land.

The Emir however expressed worry on the infiltration of #EndSARS protest by hoodlums in southern part of the country for all the carnage recorded and applauded youths in Zazzau Emirate and Kaduna State for disengaging themselves from such Carnage.

He urged citizens of Kaduna State and particularly Zazzau Emirate to continue to remain peaceful and law abiding to enable the government execute its development policies and programmes aimed at improving socio-economic condition of citizens.