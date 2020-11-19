BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Thursday, commended the Cable Network News (CNN) for its in-depth report on the alleged Lekki Tollgate shooting of peaceful #EndSARS protesters by men of the Nigerian Army.

He thanked the international news medium for helping to expose the truth about how soldiers invaded the Tollgate and allegedly pumped live ammunitions into peaceful protesters that killed and wounded scores of Nigerian youths on Tuesday October 10, 2020.

He noted that by the well-researched investigative story, the CNN has helped to put a lie to the false claims by the Nigerian Army that its soldiers fired blank into the air on that “bloody night of bullets.”

Frank said it was a good thing that the news outlet helped to uncover the alleged cover-up of the Lagos State Government, the Nigerian Army and the Police concerning the alleged gruesome massacre of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza.

The Bayelsa-born political activist said he was optimistic that the overwhelming evidence unearthed in the CNN report would aid the International Criminal Court (ICC) in prosecuting those who perpetrated the dastardly act for aiding and abetting the commission of Crimes Against Humanity (CAH).

He called on the ICC to carry out its own diligent investigation on the massacre as well as ensure that officials found culpable are brought to justice anywhere in the world they’re are spotted outside the shores of Nigeria.

He noted that the government has been doing all it can to suppress the truth about the alleged Lekki massacre before the CNN exposed their “satanic lies” with graphic evidence.

He lamented that despite the international opprobrium that trailed the Lekki Tollgate massacre, the Federal Government has continued to threaten Nigerian youths by vowing not to allow a similar protest rather than show remorse.

He further lamented that the present federal administration has continued to violate the fundamental human rights of innocent Nigerian youths through myriads of inhuman acts meant to intimidate and oppress those believed to have taken part in the #EndSARS protests.

He called on the genuine #EndSARS protesters not to give in to arrests, intimidation harassment, court trials and imprisonments in their struggle to make the country a better place for all Nigerians.

He said even if the present crop of uncaring and corrupt government officials escape justice in the courts of men, the blood of those allegedly killed and maimed by SARS on the one hand and soldiers at the Lekki Tollgate shootings would hunt them and their families forever.

“The blood of the innocent lives lost will haunt all those that connived and killed peaceful protesters at the Lekki Tollgate. They may may thwart the justice of men but will definitely not escape the justice of God,” Frank declared.