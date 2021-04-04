By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja

The management of Garki Hospital has blamed the deliberate spread of misinformation on social media as a factor that led to controversy over late Angela Igwetu’s demise.

LEADERSHIP Sunday reports that during the #EndSARS protest, late Igwetu was allegedly shot in the chest in the early hours of 4 July, 2018 and subsequently brought to Garki Hospital for treatment.

Speaking exclusively with LEADERSHIP Sunday yesterday in Abuja, the medical director, Garki Hospital, Dr Nyomudim Essien, said the management of the hospital is deeply saddened by the loss of Angela, who he described as a young patriotic Nigerian.

He also commiserated with the family, the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) and all Nigerians on the untimely loss, and prayed for God to comfort the family.

Giving detailed explanation on the role of the hospital from the hospital’s CCTV footage, Essien said the first three minutes (3:12 – 3:15 am) the victim was brought to the Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department of Garki Hospital at 3:12 am by two men.

He said the staffers of the A&E Department were alerted by the loud music and honking of a car and immediately swung into action to resuscitate her.

Essien said three more doctors from the surgical team joined the team and a blood sample was taken by femoral tap and was sent to the laboratory for investigations.

He said, “Two units of blood were later transfused. A chest tube was inserted by the consultant surgeon and two litres of blood drained from the chest. The patient had a cardiac arrest, and her heart was restarted by cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Garki Hospital also acknowledges the help of the police DPO in getting a chest tube for the victim.”

He said the victim had another cardiac arrest, adding that doctors who were not willing to give up continued prolonged CPR for the victim, but the victim was certified dead at 6:10 am.

A Twitter user @segalink (SEGA L’éveilleur) shortly after he realized he misled the public earlier re-tweeted: “True. She was attended to, but she lost a lot of blood already as gathered.”