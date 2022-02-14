Federal government has taken a swipe at the Canadian government and social media giant, Twitter, over the truckers’ protest against COVID-19 restrictions in Canada.

Truckers are currently protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions by the Canadian government. The protesters are however branded as terrorists or insurrectionists and also subjected to several clampdowns including denying them access to use Twitter.

LEADERSHIP recalls that during the #EndSARS protest against police brutality and bad governance in Nigeria in October 2020, the Canadian government condemned the actions taken by the federal government to quell it.

Tweeting through @CanadaFP, the Canadian government said, “Canada is deeply concerned about the excessive use of force during the ongoing protests in #Nigeria. Those responsible for #HumanRights violations and abuse must be held accountable.”

However, likening the #EndSARS protest to the truckers’ protest in Canada, the minister of information and culture, Alhjai Lai Mohammed, accused Twitter and the West of double standards in the way they perceive the violent protesters in their region and those in Nigeria.

Addressing a press conference yesterday titled: “News Briefing on Canada Truckers’ Protest Vs EndSARS”, the minister said the Canadian protesters, who have blockaded roads and resorted to inconveniencing others, have been branded as terrorists or insurrectionists and subjected to a number of clampdowns by government and private organisations.

Mohammed said the crowdfunding company GoFundMe has shut down the campaign to raise funds for the truckers, after they raised over US$10 million.

He said Twitter has also suspended the truckers account while the Ontario government has frozen access to millions of dollars donated through the online fundraising platform GiveSendGo to the protesters.

“Jim Watson, the Mayor of Ottawa, Canada’s capital city, has also declared a state of emergency in the city in response, saying the protests posed a threat to residents’ safety,” he said.

The minister also recalled that during the EndSARS protest, which culminated in the blockage of public roads and massive destruction of government and private property, Canada was one of the countries that spoke out in support of the protesters.

He also recalled that Twitter actively supported the EndSARS protesters and even helped them to raise funds while GoFundMe was used to raise funds for the protests.

He continued, “These are the same entities that are now rushing to distance themselves from the protesters in Canada and even denying them the use of their platforms.

“This is similar to what played out during the 6th January, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol In Washington, DC where those involved are either still being investigated or have been charged to court.

“I don’t blame them. Nobody wants their country destroyed under the guise of protests.

“Don’t misunderstand this intervention. We are not gloating over the unfortunate development in Canada.’’

Mohammed, however, noted that the Nigerian government is only calling attention to the double standard involved in the way protesters deemed to be violent are perceived in Nigeria and the West.

He said those who referred to the hoodlums who destroyed public and private property in Nigeria under the guise of EndSARS as peaceful protesters have tagged similar protesters in their own countries as insurrectionists and terrorists.

He said, “This glaring double standard should not be lost on all Nigerians.”

He stressed that the federal government has always said that there must be a country before one can even enjoy the freedoms guaranteed by the country’s constitution.