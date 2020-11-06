As PMB seeks traditional rulers’ support

* Protest caused by social, economic inequalities – Govs

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah AND TUNDE OGUNTOLA, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja hinted that his chief of staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, would lead senior government officials to various parts of the country to meet with traditional rulers on their engagement with the nation’s youths.

The president added that Gambari would “directly engage with traditional rulers as part of this process. He will be reporting back to me on your various perspectives.”

“I want to once again thank you for the role you all have played to calm down our youth with wisdom and authority. By instilling hope and keeping the peace, you have rendered the country great service.”

He emphasised the imperative of support from traditional rulers in the administration’s determination to address the demands of the country’s youths.

At a meeting in the State House with a delegation of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria led by the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, the president in a statement issued by his special adviser (media), Femi Adesina, told the royal fathers that “we have heard the loud cries of our youth and children, and we are attending to their concerns.”

He, however, stressed that “to succeed in all of this, we would require your support and voice to help amplify the message. Your proximity to the people places you in a unique position to communicate and ensure that our response is targeted and impactful.”

Describing their “role as guardians of our traditional values and culture” as most critical, the President urged them not to compromise their neutrality “because this is what significantly confers on you, your moral authority and legitimacy.”

While warning that “we cannot allow anybody or group to threaten the peace or sabotage these efforts,” the president restated that “strong, transparent efforts are underway to address those rogue elements of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). Simultaneously, the Nigeria Police Force will also undergo much needed reform that covers welfare, working conditions, and code of conduct. That will usher in a more professional workforce.”

Recognising the primary and important role of the monarchs in helping maintain peace and security in the country, the President expressed delight at their visit “given all that has happened recently in our country.”

While receiving the recommendations of the traditional rulers, he promised to study them and take appropriate action.

President Buhari had earlier drawn the attention of the eminent delegation to the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic on the world.

“We find ourselves in very turbulent times, with a global health pandemic that has been incredibly challenging. Economies have been crippled as the response to the pandemic has forced businesses to shut down or devise new means of transacting. For a country like ours, with a large informal economy, our citizens have been particularly hit.”

He noted, however, that his administration has “designed various schemes and taken many measures to soften the impact, despite our own revenue struggles as government,” while recognizing that “more needs to be done to cater to our fellow citizens, not just those in the urban areas but also those in rural areas.”

According to President Buhari, “I am also fully aware that our strong farming belts have been impacted by floods. While we have seen record levels of farm outputs and increased level of fertilizer utilization, government through the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and its agencies is working on how to help bring these farmers some relief.”

Admitting the enormity of these challenges and “our growing youth population,” the President declared:

“There is no hiding place regarding how we should address insecurity concerns, youth unemployment, job creation, boosting industrialisation and preparing for a transition into a digital economy.”

Remarks were made by the Sultan of Sokoto and the Ooni of Ife, His Royal Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, while two foremost traditional rulers representing each geo-political zone also attended the meeting.

#EndSARS Protest Exposes Nigeria’s Future – Traditional Rulers

But earlier, the traditional rulers had said that the #EndSARS protest was worrisome and exposed the gaps in the nation’s plan for the youths and the future of the country generally.

In a communique issued at the end of their Emergency Executive Committee meeting of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria held on Tuesday in Abuja, the monarchs said the youths of today are expected to take over leadership in the future.

The council is chaired by the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar and co-chaired by His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife.

In the communique, which was signed by the chairman, coordinating committee, who is also the Etsu Nupe, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, they said that if the youths are not well groomed for the task ahead, it will spell doom for the country.

“Council resolved to continue to do its best to douse such tensions and appeals to the government and all stakeholders to continue to dialogue with the Youths and to ensure their engagement in productive employment.

“Council is seriously concerned with the hijacking of the #EndSars peaceful protests by vandals and turning them into mass looting and destruction of private and public properties; resulting in loss of valuable innocent lives. Council calls on the security agencies not to allow the events to dampen their morale and urges them to be more proactive in their constitutional duties. Council also calls on all citizens to be very vigilant and to report all potential threats to peace to the security agencies.

“Council noted the serious level of unemployment and the economic challenges facing the citizenry, all of which lead to youth restiveness and other security challenges. Council equally notes the various Youth Empowerment programs of the Federal and states governments. Council therefore calls on the governments at all levels to ensure the proper implementation of those laudable programs; and calls on them to move vigorously to pursue effective economic programs that aim at poverty alleviation, infrastructure development and sustenance, employment generation, as well as demonstrate a renewed commitment to fight corruption in all its ramifications.

“Council laments the continued impasse between ASUU and the federal government that has led to the academic strike in the Nigerian Universities that has lingered for too long. As Council appreciates the ongoing efforts by the Federal Government and ASUU to resolve the lingering crises, Council calls on both parties to please expedite action so as to enable students and lecturers to resume lectures immediately.

“Council noted the frequent consultation among Traditional Leaders and resolved to continue to meet, exchange ideas and examine the vital issues of Nation building in the desire to promote community security, mutual understanding and national integration.

Council reiterates the view that the task of building a stable, strong and purposeful Nation required the involvement of every stakeholder, including most emphatically the Traditional Leaders and called on all Nigerians to rededicate themselves to this noble and imperative duty.

Council resolves to remain non-partisan, respect the political diversity of the Nigerian people, treat them fairly and equitably, as well as work towards ensuring that people are sufficiently educated to positively and meaningfully partake in the political process and freely elect leaders of their choice. Council equally calls on the governments at all levels to enshrine the culture of justice, fairness and equity in all their dealings,” the communique added.

“The council considers the alarming sophistry involving crime in the country, particularly on cybercrime and the bad effect of the social media that propagates fake news. Council calls on the government to embrace technology in crime detection and prevention as well as take concrete measures to check the proliferation of small arms into the country. Council also calls on the media operators in general and the social media operators in particular to shun fake news that endanger peace and security.

“Council notes the serious situation of the displaced persons in various parts of the country affected by insurgency, banditry, flooding, boundary conflicts, Bakasi IDPs, etc.; and calls on governments at all levels and all stakeholders to come to the aid of such persons with dispatch.

“Council notes the introduction of Community Policing that aims at involving the Traditional Institution and their various communities into the security architecture. Council calls on the Government to ensure that the Traditional Rulers drive this laudable program as envisaged by the Federal Government,” the communique added.

Protest Caused By Social, Economic Inequalities – Govs

Governors of the 36 states of the federation have attributed the recent EndSARS protests in the country to social and economic inequalities prevalent in the country.

This is contained in a communique after the teleconference meeting of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) held yesterday.

Chairman of NGF and Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, said guidelines will be developed at state and regional levels to address the root causes of the protest .

He said: “Engage with traditional, religious and civil society organisations to drive a common agenda and generate the required support for security personnel who play a vital role in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all Nigerians.

“Adapt at both the state and regional levels guidelines to be developed and issued by the NEC Sub-Committee on Engagement to reduce restiveness among young people as it is clear that these agitations are attributable to social and economic inequality in the country.

The governors also commended CACOVID for presenting the true situation of what transpired in the light of the unfortunate misperception that attended the distribution of palliatives at the state level resolving that the NGF Chair should work with the CACOVID chairperson to address the media in addition to members speaking up in their local settings.

“Educate the citizenry about the various palliatives provided by the states including cash transfers, food items, medical supplies, and tax incentives given to individual taxpayers and businesses.

Governors also directed their Commissioners of Finance to sign the SFTAS Subsidiary Grant Agreements with the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to give effect to the principles and objectives of the program in their States.

We Suffered Extensive Damage To #EndSARS Protest – INEC

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the Commission suffered extensive damage and vandalisation of its local administration offices and facilities, including the areas where the bye-elections were scheduled to hold during the #EndSARS protest.

However, amid the plans to conduct the 15 by-elections in 11 States, the Commission said it would consult with political parties and civil society organisations and then with the media and Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

INEC national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP Friday yesterday in Abuja, said the Commission will thereafter meet again with the Resident Electoral Commissioners to decide on a new date for the conduct of the by-elections.

The statement reads in part: “It is important to consult all the critical stakeholders in the electoral process before deciding on a definite date for the conduct of the bye-elections.

“We appeal to all stakeholders to continue to cooperate with the Commission in its efforts to conduct credible elections under a safe and conducive environment.”