Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has inaugurated a 14-man judicial panel of inquiry to investigate cases of police brutality and other related extrajudicial acts by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state.

The panel which was constituted on the recommendation of the National Economic Council (NEC) has Mr Ishaku Usman as chairman and Abdulrahim Tariq as the secretary.

Sani Bello stated that the panel became necessary as a result of the violence that erupted from the peaceful #EndSARS protests that were hijacked by some hoodlums.

He said: “As governors, we are saddened by the turn out of events that led to the loss of life and property across the country, as we are trying to curtail the situation and to meet the demands of genuine protesters.”

The governor read out the terms of reference of the panel to include receiving complaints of police brutality, human rights and extrajudicial acts by the disbanded SARS from persons or groups within the state.

He pointed out that the committee will also investigate complaints of police brutality, abuse of human rights and extrajudicial killings by the disbanded SARS by persons or groups.

Other mandates of the panel are determining the nature of acts of human rights violation and brutality committed by SARS as well as examining the extent their action or inaction affected the human rights of individuals in the state.

The panel is also to make recommendations on positive reforms to be taken and policies to be developed and implemented to ensure that acts that may have led to the violations are prevented in future among others

The governor however said that he may amend the terms of reference at any time as it might be published in the state gazette.

The team is expected to submit its report within one month but subject to review, pointing out that they are to receive and investigate complaints from the inception of SARS.

While congratulating members of the panel on their appointment, the governor challenged them to be thorough, diligent and fair to all including the police, so as to ensure that justice is served to all parties without any bias.

Responding, the chairman of the judicial panel, Justice Ishaku Usman, gave the assurance that the desired objectives will be achieved.