By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

Governors will meet to review internal security after the #EndSars protest and the subsequent looting of COVID -19 warehouses across the country .

This is contained in a statement by the head media affairs of the Nigeria Governors Forum ( NGF) Abdulrazaque Bello- Barkindo .

According to him “Governors of the 36 states of the federation will be reviewing the internal security situation in the country and the status of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, whose activities in some parts of the country led to the recent nationwide demonstrations.

“Along with this is the overview from different quarters arising from the CACOVID palliatives flag-offs cum distribution and the subsequent indiscriminate looting of various warehouses throughout the country, which resulted from the demonstrations.

As usual,Barkindo said the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr John Kayode Fayemi will remark on the most contemporary issues affecting the country since the last (20th NGF Teleconference) meeting.

“In this regard, the Ekiti State Governor will be addressing his colleagues on several issues including a feedback from the Villa on the UBEC counterpart funding as schools are beginning to reopen nationwide and the 50th anniversary of AREWA which took place in Kaduna at the weekend where the chairman and a host of northern governors were in attendance.

“Also on the agenda for discussion are the HORASIS meeting with the president, a partnership between the NGF and HORASIS a management consultants’ consortium, to set up a strong Foreign Direct Investment initiative for the country, a webinar on privatization to be jointly driven by the NSE, NGF and the NIPC among others,” he added.