Acknowledging the impressive manner in which the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu responded and managed the recent ENDSARS protest and also his laudable strides to rebuilding Lagos following the destructions of properties that followed the protest, the Lagos Concern Group have commended the Governor for standing in for his people, giving them strong representation and ensuring that the State is further re-positioned on the path of growth and development after the event of the October 20, 2020.

The group in a public statement signed by its Coordinator, Comrade Gbadamosi Lekan,”If there is anything that Babajide Sanwo-Olu should be commended for, it is his ability and strong will to always identify with the people and the great show of humility that accompanied his personality all through the period of the protest to the Post ENDSARS period”

He further appreciated the Governor for his unwavering will to stand by his people, as he did not allow himself to be distracted nor discouraged even when political merchants and miscreants tried changing the narrative against him to pitch him against the people he swore to protect and defend.

In his words,” Sanwo-Olu kept a clear head in focusing on the real issues of governance which was not just identifying with the people, but also ensuring that he led them through this period with the right kind of focus and devotion”.

Comrade Gbadamosi also thanked the leadership of the All Progressive Congress for their support to the Lagos State Government in handling the situation, adding that the laudable efforts and exemplary leadership shown by the Lagos State Governor is a testament of the values and cores which he learnt from his mentor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu