By Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

Suspected hoodlums on Monday morning broke into the Benin Prison popularly called White House and freed several inmates in one of the cells.

The armed squad of prison officials engaged the suspected hoodlums in gun fire which resulted some persons sustaining injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also destroyed was the High Court 4 which is beside the prison where the hoodlums vandalized.

The hoodlums started gathering along Sapele Road beside the prison as early as 7am setting bonfires and sending back road users.

They launched their attack when their number had swelled considerably, broke a part of the wall while some climbed the fence into the prison yard.

A few of the inmates escaped with gunshots while an elderly man was recaptured while walking away like a passerby.