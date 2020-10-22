By Anthony Ada Abraham

British actor cum musician, Idris Elba and his American counterparts, Nicki Minaj and Beyonce have lend their voices on the Tuesday Military intervention that was alleged to have claimed several lives.

Elba recorded a video of himself and posted it on social media on the 21st of October 2020. In that video, he was beckoning on all the leaderships in Africa to intervene in the ongoing crises in Nigeria.

He said, “I’m just drawing your attention towards what’s happening in Lagos right now. What’s happening it’s an atrocity, a murder and I’m calling to the leadership of the ECOWAS countries, to African Union, to African leaders to say something to the Nigerian government.

“You have the power and the reach, and you should do something, say something. People should not be murdered for protesting,” he cried.

Also, the videos of gross disruption and killings of unarmed protesters by Nigerian force men and the persistent outcry of Nigerians on social media has continued to make some international artistes like Nicki Minaj support the movement.

Nicki Minaj encouraged Nigerians that their voices are being heard.

“Standing with & praying for the brave young people of Nigeria who are on the front lines of this senseless violence. Your voice is being heard. 🇳🇬 #EndSARS”

In addition, “The Black is King” creator in an Instagram post stated that she and her team have been working behind the scene to support the protests and they will continue to do with “the coalitions”.

“I am heartbroken to see the senseless brutality taken place in Nigeria. There has to be an end to SARS. We have been working on the partnerships with youth organizations to support those protesting for change. We are collaborating with coalitions to provide emergency healthcare, food and shelter. To our Nigerian sisters and brothers, we stand with you.”