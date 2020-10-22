Former Nigeria’s international and Manchester United star, Odion Ighalo has pleaded with the world leaders to intervene in the genocide occurring in his home country, Nigeria.

Africa’s most populous nation has been plagued by violence in recent times as citizens protest against police brutality, with several deaths and shootings reported from the altercations.

The country’s commercial city, Lagos, with an estimated 20 million residents, is placed under a 24-hour curfew, with other regions already trying to keep their residents indoors.

Following Manchester United’s 2-1 Champions League win against PSG, Ighalo called on the world to take note of what is happening in Nigeria, even as he pleaded with the government to stop the killings.

“I’m sad and I don’t know where to start from,” Ighalo said in a video message from the Parc des Princes.

“I’m not the kind of guy who talks about politics but I can’t keep quiet anymore about what is going on back home in Nigeria”.

“Today, 20th of October 2020, you people will be remembered as the first government to send the military to the city to kill their own citizens”.

“I am ashamed of this government. I am tired of you guys. I can’t take this anymore”.

“I’m calling on the UK government and other world leaders to please see what is going on in Nigeria and help the poor citizens”.

“I want to tell my brothers and sisters back home to remain safe. Be indoor, please don’t come outside”.