BY ALO ABIOLA |

The assessment committee set up by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on the recent #EndSARS protest has visited the Ekiti State Police Command.

The committee, headed by CP Abutu Yaro, was in the state to document the losses suffered by the force during the #EndSARS protest for the purpose of strategic planning, re-construction and re-equipment as well as for future reference.

A statement by the state police command said the committee members commenced their assignment from Ikere Area Command and Ikere Divisional Police headquarters where Police facilities were looted, vandalized and set ablaze by the hoodlums during the protest.

According to the statement signed by the public relations officer of the command, Sunday Abutu, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, the team also visited Afao-Ikere Divisional Police Headquarters that was also looted and set ablaze by the hoodlums during the ENDSARS protest.

During the on-spot assessment, the committee captured the pictures of all the damage done to police infrastructure, verified the losses and damage suffered by Personnel, amongst others.

The commissioner of police, Ekiti State command, Mr Tunde Mobayo thanked IGP Adamu for his fatherly and professional role before, during and after the #EndSARS protest.

He also commended the Committee for accepting to embark on the sacrificial assignment, their empathy, dedication and professionalism throughout the assessment.

The commissioner assured the people of Ekiti State of his commitment to the protection of lives and property of the citizens.