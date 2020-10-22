By Jerry Emmanson, Abuja |

A Pan-Nigerian group, Think Nigeria First Initiative (TNFI) has urged protesting youths across the country to leave the streets to a roundtable with the government to dialogue towards addressing their demands and grievances.

The organization who commended the youths for expressing their deep sense of grievances and displeasure against SARS brutality in a civic and peaceful manner, said the protests for the first time in decades has sent a strong message to the government that the youths are responsive.

In a media briefing today in Abuja, with the theme: “Together we can Fix Nigeria” the Director-General of the organization, Abubakar Tsanni in his address commended the youths for outlining their grievances and demands in clear terms and for conducting the protest so far in an orderly and responsible manner.

“We at Think Nigeria First Initiative (TNFI) align with the youths in their patriotic advocacy for a greater Nigeria where the life of every Nigerian matters, and the rights to dignity of every citizens is guaranteed. Their cultured, decorous comportment, sense of unity and ingenuity will remain a positive reference point.”

Tsanni also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his maturity and fatherly disposition for recognizing the rights of Nigerians to express what he aptly termed “Genuine concerns and agitations” against police brutality and resisting the temptation to apply force on the protesting youths.

“We thank Mr. President for listening to the youths and acceding to their demands. We equally observed that government is already taking serious steps to implement the demands which has led to quite a number of states constituting judicial panels to try overzealous trigger happy police officer for the murder of innocent civilians while on duty.”

He however, appealed to the youths across the country to remain calm, peaceful and law abiding, adding that the protest has largely achieved its goal.

“They have made a clear statement. The government has listened and accepted their demands. It is about time the struggle to move from the streets to the roundtable. It’s time to dialogue with the government.”

“Think Nigeria First Initiative had in the past engaged in activities that helped to promote Government Policies and Initiatives geared towards the betterment of the society and the general public. Think Nigeria First Initiative would always engage sundry channels of communication to disseminate informative and enlightenment programs to bring both the government and the Nigerian people to an equilibrium understanding,” Tsanni stated.