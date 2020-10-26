BY GODWIN ENNA, Katsina

The Katsina state government said it would commence the distribution of Palliative to vulnerable poor households in the second phase distribution.

The state Commissioner for information, Abdukarim Sirika announced this while addressing youth in a prayer session organised by Save Katsina Group, in respect to the ongoing EndSARS in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sirika however, said “government has since distributed the parliatives in the first phase and intended to soon commence sharing the items in the second phase”

He urged youth to be camp and be ready for the distribution, adding that seeking education is the only way out for survival and maintenance of peace and unity which the present administration under Gov Aminu Bello Masari is Keen at.

Earlier, coordinator of Save Katsina Group, Hamza Umar Saulawa, condemned in total the recent EndSARS protest nationwide that has caused alot of destruction of lives and property worth billion of naira.

He said the group preferred to go to the press and organize a prayer session for the state and Nigeria than staging protest, urging people to also join hands in praying for the country in order to salvage them from the present challenge.

Meanwhile, LEADERSHIP observed presence of security personnel around the Katsina state warehouse in GRA area just to prevent any breakdown of law and order or invade into the warehouse.