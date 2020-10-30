BY FIDELIS UGBOMEH, Lagos |

As part of efforts to encourage youths to study in higher institutions of learning especially Universities, Deputy Speaker Lagos State House of Assembly Hon Wasiu Eshinloku Sanni has promised to present cash reward of N6 million to 60 indigenes of Lagos Island who are currently studying in various Universities in the Country by December this year

Sanni who made this known yesterday in Lagos Island during the constituency stakeholder meeting held simultaneously between the lawmakers in the 40 constituencies of the state said only Lagos Island indigenous students currently studying in various universities will benefit from the annual gesture which has been increased from 40 to 60 students.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that eligible Lagos Island students have been enjoying the gesture in the last one year adding that when youths are properly taken care of they are unlikely to join in the hooliganism recently witnessed in the state.

The Deputy speaker wondered why the #EndSARS protest which was supported by well-meaning Nigerians considering excesses of the SARS operatives was hijacked by criminal elements.

According to him, “What has the #EndSARS protests got to do with burning of BRT buses, Oyingbo BRT terminal, Television Continental (TVC), Igbosere Court, the Nations Newspaper and the Oba of Lagos Palace?

While investigation into the remote cause is still ongoing he called on Lagosians who have enough evidence to come forward and submit the same to the commission of inquiry so as to unravel the remote cause of the crisis and compensate both police and civilian victims.

Sanni also cautioned people over the posting of false news on the internet adding that fake news formed part of the reasons for the wanton destruction and killings that followed the #EndSARS protest.