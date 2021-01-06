BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos
The Lagos State Government has employed the services of forensic
experts to unearth the truth of what happened at the Lekki toll gate
on October 20, 2020 during the #EndSARS protest.
This was made public yesterday by the Chairman of the State Judicial
Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses
and Other Matters, Justice Doris Okuwobi while ruling on an
application filed by the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), seeking
permitted access to the toll plaza.
LCC had urged the panel through its lawyer, Rotimi Seriki, to grant
its leave to access the toll plaza for the purpose of evaluating the
damages done at the toll gate, for the benefit of evaluating insurance
claims as well as undertaking necessary repairs.
Retired Justice Okuwobi, while rejecting the application, disclosed
that the forensic experts engaged by the state government would have
commenced its work earlier but for the holidays which made it
difficult for them to get access to relevant documents and exhibits
which have previously been tendered before the panel.
She further revealed that the forensic examination is expected to be
completed within the next 21 days.
The judge stated, “Forensic analysis will clear a lot of issues in the
incident of October 20, 2020 and a huge sum has been paid by the Lagos
State Government for it. The desire is that the panel will unearth the
truth of what happened.
“The application by the LCC for permission to have access to the toll
gate must therefore await the outcome of the forensic examination,”
Justice Okuwobi held.
Earlier, Seriki had told the panel that security agents arrested four
persons on December 14, 2020, who were in the process of vandalizing
and stealing cables, iron rods and solar batteries utilized by the
advertising board at the toll gate.
The lawyer also tendered a police report and photographs of the
suspects as proof of the incident to the panel.
However, the Counsel to the EndSARS protesters, Adesina Ogunlana
objected to the application, insisting that there was a disconnect as
the police report tendered by the LCC counsel should have come from
the police who were also represented before the panel.