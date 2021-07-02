To help solve the accommodation problem caused by #EndSARS protest of October 2020, the Lagos State government on Thursday handed over the newly constructed Osbourne Courthouse to the Chief Judge of the state High court, Justice Kazeem Alogba

The one-storey courthouse located at Osbourne in Ikoyi area of state to temporarily replace the Igbosere High Court which was razed during the protest.

The facility consists of eight courtrooms, eight judges chambers, offices for secretaries and registrars, a general office for administrative staff, a canteen, a litigants room, an office for the CJ and restrooms on every floor.

The state Attorney-General, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), who handed over the Courthouse on behalf of the government said that the building of the courthouse was part of efforts of the Lagos State government to restore the state’s justice system after the losses suffered during #EndSARS protest.

Onigbanjo also stated that the courthouse is a temporary accommodation for some of the displaced judges pending when the burnt Igbosere High Court will be rebuilt.

He further revealed that plans are underway by the Rebuild Lagos team to reconstruct the razed Igbosere High Court.

The AG noted that the new court complex is modern and will be digitalised as part of the ongoing efforts to digitalise the courtrooms in Lagos.

Onigbanjo said “We handover this key to you in fulfillment of the administration’s pledge of access to justice and putting necessary infrastructure in place for the people of Lagos State to enjoy.”

In his Response, Alogba thanked the Lagos State Government for the temporary accommodation.

The Chief Judge noted that the judiciary had encountered many challenges and frustrations as a result of the fallout from the #EndSARS protest.