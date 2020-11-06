BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Lekki Toll Gate Incident yesterday devoted the entire proceedings to viewing of closed-circuit TV footage from the October 20 Lekki shooting.

The chairperson of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi (retired) had earlier on Monday admitted the CCTV footage after it was tendered by the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) as part of the exhibits in the ongoing investigation.

The footage, which is a 22 hours footage, has no sound but the panel insisted on viewing the video from the early hours of Tuesday October 20, the date of the Lekki shootings.

Although an official of the company in charge of the toll gate had advised the panel to begin viewing the footage from around 4pm time of recording.

The footage shows peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the toll gate on the night of October 20, 2020.

It also shows that the lights at the toll gate were on.

The panel will continue to view the footage.

However, a mild drama occurred after three people identified as #EndSARS representatives: Victoria Oniru, Dabira Ayuku, and Perpetual Kamsiyuchukwu asked the panel to grant them permission to participate in the proceedings, through their lawyer, Adesina Ogunlana.

The move was opposed to by a lawyer for the government, I. J Okechukwu, arguing that #EndSARS is not a legal entity and it is faceless.

He said, “There is no entity called “EndSARS protesters.”

“My learned friend is entitled to represent anybody that is known to law. We cannot have anybody appearing for a body that is not known to law, no leader, no structure.

EndSARS protesters are a nebulous entity,” said Okechukwu.

Rotimi Seriki, counsel for the Lekki Concession Company, (LCC), aligned with the government lawyer. He also said the LCC was not an “interested party” in the matter, but invited because “the panel that feels it might have relevant evidence to assist it.”

“We cannot allow every Tom, Dick, and Harry to cross-examine him,” he maintained.

But Ogunlana submitted that he did not just appear at the panel without prior instruction of his clients.

He went on to call out three persons, whom he said were part of protesters and had hired him to represent them.

The two lawyers later withdrew their objection to Ogunlana’s appearance which made Justice Okuwobi to admit the protesters as a party and allowed their lawyer’s appearance.