BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

The Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and Other Related Matters yesterday awarded two more victims of police brutality N11 million compensation.

The panel presided over by retired Justice Doris Okuwobi gave out the cheques to the widow of late Rasheed Olanrewaju Kareem who got N10 million and Yinka Austin Adebayo, who got N1 million.

With the new compensations, the panel has now given out a total of N68.2m to 12 petitioners.

Kareem’s widow, Bolanle Amudalat Kareem, was awarded the sum for the extrajudicial killing of her husband by the police on October 21, 2020 during the #EndSARS protests.

The brother of the deceased, Olalekan Bankole, who testified on February 16, had said the deceased was shot in the head by police officers from the Area C Command in Surulere.

In its decision, the panel found that the police authorities failed to investigate the unjustified shooting of unarmed persons at the Tejuosho and Aralile areas of Surulere in Lagos, as well as the extrajudicial killing of the deceased and other persons.

Justice Okuwobi also recommended that the Nigeria Police Force carries out an independent investigation into the sporadic and deliberate shooting in order to confirm who carried out the shooting and prosecute them accordingly.

In the petition of Adebayo, the panel awarded him the sum of N1million as compensation for the unlawful arrest, brutality and torture meted on him by police operatives between September 28 and 30, 2017.

In reaching its decision, the panel found that on the totality of evidence adduced by the petitioner, the petitioner’s evidence was undefended, strong and uncontroverted by the police.

It was also corroborated by the evidence of the second witness as proof that Adebayo’s rights were infringed upon unjustifiably, having being cleared by the DPO of the Ojo Police Division in Lagos of committing any crime, yet he was transferred to the SARS unit at Ikeja.

The panel frowned at the illegal confiscation of his car and further held that he was entitled to compensation in the sum of N1m for the violation of his personal liberty and degrading treatment meted to him.

