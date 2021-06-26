The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad yesterday awarded N83 million to some victims of actions of the defunct police unit.

The panel presided over by retired Justice Doris Okuwobi stated that the money was to serve as compensation for the pain and anguish suffered by the victims and their families.

They include Kolade Johnson, who was killed by officers of SARS on March 31, 2019 whose family got N10 million compensation.

Others are; Lucky Igbinovia who got N5 million, Elvis Irenuma got N5 million, Olajide Fowotade got N2 million, Sulaimon Raheem got N8 million and Olumide Sunday who got N3 million.

Others are Francis Osaji Okweh who was awarded N3 million, Gloria Ezeh got N10 million, Emmanuel Ajomafuwen got N2 million, while the families of late Jessica Adaobi, Suuleimon and Uzor Chukwu all got N10 million each.

Johnson was shot during a raid by the police at Onipetesi area of Lagos while watching a football match on television.

The incident sparked outrage on social media, after which the police authorities identified Ogunyemi Olalekan, a police inspector, and Godwin Orji, a sergeant, as those involved in the shooting.

Following an orderly trial, Olalekan was dismissed from the force after he was found guilty, while Orji was acquitted.

The award sum was received by the mother of the deceased.

Another Victim, Gloria Ezeh, a middle-aged woman, had told the panel that a police officer ran over her leg with a van because she could not pay N100,000 bribe demanded by the police.