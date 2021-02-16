BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

The Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for victims of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other related matters resumed its sitting yesterday without two of its members, after failing to sit on Saturday.

The two members, who are absent from Tuesday’s sitting are a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa and one of the two youth representatives on the panel, Rinuola Oduala.

Adegboruwa had indicated on Saturday that he was considering his continued participation at the panel due to what he described as the violation of the human rights of some protesters challenging the reprocessing of the Lekki toll gate by the Lekki Concession Company, while Oduala had made public her decision to stop further participation in the panel last week Friday.

In spite of the absence of the two members, seven other members of the panel sat to listen to ten petitions listed for hearing.

While granting a further adjournment for adoption of final addresses in the first petition of Francis Idum Vs FSARS, the Chairman of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi warned lawyers to file their documents timeously .

She said the panel had very little time left for its assignment and could not afford to be too liberal or magnanimous in granting adjournments when counsel fail to do what is expected of them.