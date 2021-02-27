ADVERTISEMENT

BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

The Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for victims of SARS and other related matters yesterday decided to hear petitions filed against the Nigerian Army despite their resolve to stop appearing before it.

The panel presided over by retired Justice Doris Okuwobi had given the Army authority the last opportunity to appear before it on Saturday after failing to honour the panel’s summons on four other occasions.

The judge had January 30, 2021 held that cases against the army would be heard even if the army does not show up.

But at the resumed sitting of the panel, the Army failed to show up and was not represented by a counsel.

The development forced the panel to decide to go on with its proceedings because of its time limit.

After the ruling, a lawyer to some Victims of the #EndSARS protests, Yinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN) told the panel that he has an application to bring some witnesses to testify before the panel.

According to him, the witnesses will counter the testimony of the army personnel, Brigadier-General Ahmed Ibrahim Taiwo, the Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos who had earlier testified before the panel.

The panel has adjourned till March 20 to hear the testimony of the unnamed witnesses.

The panel then moved on to listen to the testimony of a petitioner, Lucky Philemon who says he was shot at the Lekki toll gate protest on the night of Oct 20, 2020.

Philemon in his testimony said, “On the 20th October, 2020, I was at Lekki tollgate with others, when the military came at around 6-7pm and started shooting.

“We all sat on the ground, they shot me on my left leg. I slumped, when I woke up, I saw myself in the midst of dead protesters, somebody now said this one is still alive because I raised my hand.

“Then I was rescued and taken to Reddington hospital Lekki. I was taken to the theatre where the doctor said they have to amputate my leg,” he said.

Philemon, who claimed he spent 32 days at the hospital wants the panel to consider his application for $50, 000 for artificial limb, N1.5m for psycho and cost of subsequent medical care at N5m and N200m as exemplary damages.

However, under cross-examination, the Lagos State counsel, Abiodun Owonikoko pointed out some inconsistencies in his testimony.

The petitioner has a discrepancy about his state of origin, he is from Plateau state and not Kaduna state as stated in his petition.

Philemon stated that he has worked for the construction company for just three days before the incident but could not produce his identity card.

He admitted that he was still at the Lekki tollgate plaza till about 8pm but from videos in circulation the vicinity of the Lekki tollgate had been evacuated at about 8pm.

That the petitioner was brought to Reddington Hospital at 11. 30pm and he was said to have stated that he was shot 30 minutes before he arrived at the hospital.

Based on the discrepancies, the panel was forced to adjourn the hearing of the petition and other similar ones to enable it access their medical records as it has not yet been tendered as evidence.

Justice Okuwobi held that, “Reddington Hospital will be contacted and their medical records subpoenaed, due to this all cases connected to the hospital will be adjourned to another day to be communicated.

Another petitioner, Dabira Ayiuku, who claimed to be coordinator of the #EndSARS protest also testified before the panel.

Ayiuku claimed that the army shot live bullets at the protesters and many casualties were recorded on October 20, 2020.