Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday said the government would be making full disclosure of the report of Lagos state Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution.

Governor Sanwo-Olu Sanwo-Olu made this known while speaking as a guest speaker at the 10th National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development held in Ikeja, Lagos.

He said the state government would not cover up the recommendations of the panel, whether it is in its favour or not, saying the panel report would be helpful in strengthening true reconciliation and preventing re-occurrence of violence in the state.

The governor who harped on the arduous task of rebuilding the state, one year after Lagos was hit by a wave of arsonist attacks resulting from #EndSARS protests lamented that Lagos recorded a huge loss in assets and resources.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the panel was set up to look into allegations of human rights abuses against the police and also determine the cause of coordinated attacks on Lagos, noting that the panel’s final report would be fully implemented.

The panel concluded its sittings last Monday, after 12 months it was constituted.

“The panel concluded its sittings about three days ago and has asked for time to put the reports together behind closed doors. We do not know the content of the report, but we want to say publicly that, upon the handover of the report, we will be making it public. We will not cover up anything. This is not who we are and that is not what our government stands for. We will make full disclosure of whatever recommendations that the panel will come up with. I assure citizens of Lagos that we will not leave anything to chance.”

The governor who also spoke on the arrest of some youths that participated in a drive-through #EndSARS memorial protest at the Lekki Tollgate on Wednesday said he had ordered an unconditional release of those detained by the police, except one person who was caught with dangerous weapons at the scene.

“ We saw a protest in Lagos and everybody that was arrested in connection with the protest have all been released, except an individual that was caught with dangerous weapons and who confessed to the police that he joined the protest to cause mayhem,” the governor said.