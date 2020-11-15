ADVERTISEMENT

BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev. Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, has urged the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, listen to the cries of the youth of the country.

While encouraging Nigerians particularly the youths not to despair, the CAN President, noted that the federal government should know that the youths are formidable and they should be catered for.

Ayokunle, who stated this during the weekend at the consecration ceremony of Rev(Dr.) James Bayo Owoyemi, as the President of the United Apostolic Church of Christ (U.A.C.C) worldwide, held in Akure, the Ondo state capital, also appealed to youths to give the federal government time to plan.

According to him, the youth of the country have woken up to show to our leaders that they are not an appendage to society.

Ayokunle said, “I want the government not to trivialize the voice of the youth but to ensure and work assiduously and make concrete plans for them in the developmental programme of the country especially in creating an enabling environment for employment for the youths.

” With the way they have spoken, I also want to advise the youth to be patient because Rome was not built in a day. They also need to allow the government to have space to rejigged things and make plans for them.”

He, however, encouraged the people of the country to be steadfast in their prayers for a better country.

His words:” If any year is good we need to praise him and if otherwise, we need to talk to him the more on the need to make the year better for us.

“The situation of the country has shown to us that power belongs to Him and not to us. Any good we received is not because we merit it. It is because of His grace. We need need to be humble in our dealings with the Almighty. Appreciate him for the little we have so that he can open the doors for the plenty.”