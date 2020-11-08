BY ACHOR ABIMAJE, Jos |

The executive secretary Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam yesterday, lamented that the looting and destruction of properties by hoodlums who hijacked the #ENDSARS protest was not the culture of the people of Plateau State.

Pam made the disclosure on Saturday when he visited the vandalised secretariat of Jos South Local Government, Riyom Local Government Area and Jos North Local Government Area, as well as the vandalised House of the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara was vandalised.

“For me, this is a very bad development and a set back to the state and Nigeria. The level of destruction that I have seen in the three local governments, Riyom, Jos South, Jos North and the House of the former Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Dogara is just bringing out tears in my eyes.

“This shows that the devil has taken over the mind of some of our young people and it is not our culture here in Plateau State to take part in looting and destruction of properties that does not belong to us,” he said.

Pam noted that Plateau and Nigeria has a lot of decent and respected people who have stood for the peace and unity of Nigeria and must not allow this act of criminality to continue.

“I call on our people in Plateau State to go back to God and also go back to our decent culture. It is time for us to respect our elders, it is time for us not to take what does not belong to us,” he added.