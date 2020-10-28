By OKECHUKWU OBETA, Awka

About 18 suspects have been arrested by the police in Anambra state in connection with the burning of several police Division building, vehicles, including an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) during the recent #EndSARS nationwide protest by the Nigerian youths.

Commissioner of police in the state, Mr. John Abang who disclosed this to newsmen yesterday at the state police command headquarters, Amawbia, near Awka, the state capital also raised alarm that lives of police officers and men in the area had been under threat in the hands of hoodlums.

He stated the Command lost four of its officers during the period in the hands of hoodlums among who were the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Osumenyi Division, CSP Akpan Joseph; the station officer (SO), ASP Agu Michael, a Police Constable (PC) Udegbunam Sunday Celestine as well as an Inspector, Mr. John Oche.

CP Abang further stated that two of his officers also sustained serious injuries while about 18 police stations were set ablaze, 20 vehicles including patrol and exhibits vehicle burnt at the various police stations.

He also stated that in addition the hoodlums attacked state government and private properties, including the state Revenue House, office of the state environmental cleaning agency, and, looted truckloads of government relief materials.

CP Abang stated that an AK47 rifle stolen by the hoodlums from Ogbunike Division of the command had been recovered.

The state police boss, stated that as it is now, lives of police officer and men in the state are now in danger.

He said “Every police man in Anambra state is now an endangered species.

“The hoodlums are now going after us in our various houses, and, we don’t have our own barracks.

“So, we need prayers from members of the public to survive the present precarious situation we have found ourselves”, CP Abang stated further.

He, however, thanked the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, traditional rulers, president-generals and some youths across the state for assisting the police command in various ways during the trying #EndSARS protest which he noted was peaceful until some hoodlums hijacked the exercise and started to unleash attack and destruction of lives and properties.