A protest to mark the first anniversary of #EndSARS movement began on Wednesday at Unity Fountain in Abuja, with protesters gathered carrying a big banner, with the inscription, ‘We Never Forget 20.10.20 #EndSARS Memorial.’

The convener of the RevolutionNow Movement, Omoyele Sowore, and activist Deji Adeyanju led the #EndSARS memorial protest, with the protesters chanting anti-government songs.

They also sang the national anthem amidst tight security, urging the government to stop police brutality.

Earlier in a statement on Tuesday, Sowore insisted that the planned protests across the country would still hold this Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

The police had also stated that only indoor and virtual protests would be allowed on Wednesday.

Sowore said, “Our attention has been drawn to the latest statement credited to the Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police to the effect that no “street protests” will be allowed tomorrow (Wednesday) to mark the historic #Endsars rebellion of 2020 and its attendant fallout due to police repression and Nigerian army’s murderous intervention.

“We state unequivocally that it not within the powers of the Nigerian police to stop citizens from engaging in street protests, the right to engage in protest against unjust policies, tyranny and oppression is an inalienable right and as such these latest claims are at best superfluous and belligerently arrogant.

“We urge the police authorities to ensure they carry out their duties to protect protesters who will be on the streets by way of cars, bicycles, tricycles, skateboards and by foot all over Lagos and its environs tomorrow (Wednesday).

“The Lagos state police commissioner will be personally held liable if anything untoward happens to any Nigerian citizen engagin lawful protest during the #Endsars anniversary.”

Another protesters marking the first anniversary of the #EndSARS movement also gathered in front of the Ministry of Justice building in Maitama district of Abuja on Wednesday.

The protesters gathered at the front of the building with banners and placards, majorly dressed in black attires.

There was also a heavy presence of security personnel at the venue to control the crowd and moving vehicles, as the protesters occupied a part of the road.

Some Pro-Buhari protesters were also sighted alighting from buses at the Unity Fountain to stage a counter-protest against the #EndSARS memorial protest.

Armed operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Army and the Civil Defence Corps were also on ground to make sure that the rally go on peacefully.