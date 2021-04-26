BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE |

A trader, Mrs Gift Effiong has urged the Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other related matters to help her locate her husband who has been missing since last year.

Mrs. Effiong told the panel presided over by retired Justice Doris Okuwobi that she has been looking for her husband, Kingsley Effiong since he left home during the #EndSARS protests on October 22, 2020.

The petitioner detailed how she went from one police station to another searching for her husband, a search which also took her to prisons, hospitals and later mortuaries with no success.

The mother of six pleaded with the panel to help her find her husband.

She is also seeking help with the education of her children all of whom she said have now dropped out of school.

Mrs. Effiong claimed, “On October 22, 2020, during the protest my husband went out without returning home. When I called his number on that day, a police woman picked the call, she told me to come to Area F Police Station at Ikeja.

“I was shouting to her to give the phone to the owner and I heard people shouting in the background including my husband that they should not shoot them.”

“So also I went to command and they made a radio announcement, I went to Mobile Court Oshodi, he wasn’t there. I was referred to Kirikiri Correctional Centre, he was not there, I went to Badagry prison also, General hospital Ikeja, mortuary at Isolo General hospital, he was not at any of these places and till date, he is nowhere to be found.’’