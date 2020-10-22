BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), has condemned the recent spate of killing of unarmed innocent Nigerians.

The Association therefore called on President Buhari and the National Assembly to please speak to Nigerians and address the legitimate demands.

Declaring its support for the campaign, NARD, in a statement signed by its President, Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, said “Our doors are open in all the State and federal Tertiary Health facilities for expert management of injured Nigerians where necessary.”

Okhuaihesuyi, however, called on both the federal and state governments to ensure smooth movement and safety of doctors and other health workers during this period especially as many states are declaring 24 hours curfew.

He also urged protesters to conduct themselves peacefully and not to allow thugs and miscreants to take advantage of the protest. “We also insist they put in place infection prevention methods to prevent the resurgence of Covid-19.

“We want to categorically state that we stand with other Nigerians on the #end SARS campaign. Doctors have also been at the receiving end of this dastardly act by members of the now defunct Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS).

“Our healthcare system is already overstretched to an elastic limit by COVID 19. We should not stretch it more with trauma and gunshot cases as it’s been witnessed yesterday in Lekki, Lagos Nigeria.

“We join the good people of Nigeria to demand that the military be removed from our streets and the police be refrained from shooting at unarmed citizens rather they should protect the innocent citizens who have the constitutional right to protest

“We call on Protesters to conduct themselves peacefully and not to allow thugs and miscreants to take advantage of this protest. We also insist they put in place infection prevention methods to prevent the resurgence of Covid-19. In addition we insist that appropriate infection prevention control measures be put in place. This is imperative so as not to allow the twin menace of SARS 1 and SARS 2 continue to take away the lives of our hardworking and energetic youth.

“Nigerians are running away from this country in their numbers because of a lot of reasons including insecurity. Let us not make an already bad situation worse by giving the rest of us more reasons to run away.”

In solidarity with the #end SARS campaign and as a mark of respect to those who have lost their lives so far in this protest, NARD urged the NMA not to continue with the Physician week. “We can’t celebrate when our patients are dying.”