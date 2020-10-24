ADVERTISEMENT

By Danjuma Joseph Lafia

Stakeholders in Nasarawa state have vowed to resist attempts or plot to destabilize the nation using the #ENDSARS protest in some parts of the country.

The stakeholders arising from a one day meeting in lafia Friday night, observed that move by some disgruntled elements to discredit Buhari’s administration, distabilize the country must be resisted by all well meaning Nigerians.

The stakehoders in a Communiqué read at the meeting by Hon. Maman Alakayi noted that no one approach to the security challenges confronting the nation should be applied as a tool to resolving the country’s challenges.

The Communiqué urged Nigerians especially the political elites, religious organizations and other critical stakeholders in the Nigeria project to educate their people on the need for one indivisible Nigeria.

The Communiqué also resolved to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for his steadfastness, initiation of various reforms at promoting youths participation in governance and making life more meaningful to the youth in particular and Nigerians at large.

“The Nigeria Governor’s Forum efforts must be acknowledged for elvolving various strategies at ensuring that normalcy return in the country. Youths in Nasarawa state must also be lauded for refusing to participate on the Nationwide protest, secuum to pressures by those who never meant well for the country”, the Communiqué stated.

Earlier, the state governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule while declaring the stakehoders meeting open said the meeting was to appraise the present security challenges with a view to finding a lasting and sustainable peace, as well as fashion out modalities towards addressing the 5-Points Demand raised by the ENDSARS protesters.

“As you are already aware, Nigeria is with security challenges occasioned by the activities of the ENDSARS protesters against the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force. The activities of the ENDSARS have continued to pose security threats with attendant consequences on human lives and property, as well as the socio-economic development of the State and the country at large”, Sule declared..

According to the Governor, “peace, security and harmonious co-existence is a collective responsibility of all which demands togetherness, unison if crimes and criminality in the society must be fought for the collective good of all.

” The role of our traditional and religious leaders for supporting our commitment in calming this situation must be recognized, the Youth leaders for their various roles in ensuring that the youth did not take the Law into their hands. I urge you to continue to support our efforts in this direction for the benefit of our society”, governor Sule stated.