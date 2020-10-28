A Civil Society Organisation, Citizens Action for Good Governance (CAGG), Wednesday, declared that Nigeria is not descending into lawlessness and anarchy as reported in some quarters.

Refuting the claim, the National Coordinator, CAGG, Nazir Galadanchi, in a statement he signed and made available to journalists said, there is serious propaganda going on by some politicians and groups who do not mean well for the peace and security of the country.

According to him the claim made by these group of Nigerians is to paint a bad picture before the international community as if the citizens of Nigeria are locked up in their rooms and never goes out to carry out their legitimate business.

He decried the statements made by some of these Nigerians on pages of newspapers claiming what is not true.

He said the Nigerian Police Force under the leadership of Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has been on the streets and roads across the country to ensure safety of lives and property.

He added that the Police some people say are not on the streets have apprehended most of the looters and arsonists in different parts of the country, while some are being prosecuted.

According to him politicians and groups with bias should stop the acts of sabotage of current government effort to position the Nigerian Police Force; Traditional rulers, local government chairmen, religious leaders should join the Police to stop activities of criminality under the guise of EndSARS protest; More public sensitization should be carried out by CSOs, NGOs and CBOs to make young people including women know the implication of the act of vandalism and looting.

Unnecessary heating up of the polity should stop, rather Nigerians should be patriotic and uphold the unity of the country; All who have been involved in vandalizing and burning of both public and private infrastructure should be brought to book; Adequate protection should be given to public and private facilities, and thanked the media for their professionalism but appealed for continual patriotism in their reportage and coverage of all sides.

He said: “It has become imperative for us to speak on the current state of affairs in the country based on the looting and intentions to overheat the polity with all forms of criminality under the guise of protest.

“It is with dismay we state unequivocally that the exaggeration by some Nigerians that the Nigeria Police has failed to stop looting and lawlessness is flagrant lies just to discredit and demoralize the Police.

“We cannot join those organizations and individuals who does not mean well for the peace and security of Nigeria and Nigerians to malign security agencies because of some pockets of violence.

“The Police under the leadership of Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, is on ground doing credible job to keep law and order in Abuja, Lagos and other parts of the country.

“The claim that the country is descending into lawlessness and anarchy is mere propaganda and intention to set citizens against the government. We are here and have seen what the Police is doing to control the criminal elements who have taken advantage of a genuine course.

“We see Police personnel at their duty post carrying out their assignments, patrolling streets and roads to provide security for the citizenry. People are seen going about their lawful duties without harassment from anybody.

“The country generally is properly policed and people are not indoors but are out there doing what they have been engaged with.

“It is very unfortunate that some politicians and groups are doing damage to the peace, attending to needs and demands of Nigerians, including setting up Panels of Inquiry, who have already started hearing complaints from persons that were brutalized by personnel of the defunct F-SARS.

“The government is doing everything possible to reposition the Nigeria Police with the best of capacity building and welfare packages.

“We have available information that IGP Adamu is working round the clock to ensure law and order across the country as officers and men of the Force are cooperating with him to achieve this.”

He also advised young people and said, “We want to also state that it has become important that young people as citizens should respect the raw of law and remain peaceful as government is doing everything to meet their demands which is beyond the EndSARS protest.

“We believe the government will not fail to carry out various demands tabled before it and government is making efforts to roll out short, medium and long term programmes that would create jobs and wealth for youths.

“We therefore call on young people to remain calm and cooperate with the government to get the best of the government, and after all, young people are assets of national development in all areas.

“We strongly advise those who have taken to criminality by looting and burning of buildings to stop immediately because we the law abiding citizens will not sit and watch you destroy our commonwealth under any guise.

“We are going to mobilize citizens to fish you out and be dealt with according to law. We are never in support of the criminal acts you have perpetrated and made Nigerians and government to lose billions of Naira over a short time.”