After about two weeks of peaceful protest by youths in different parts of the country to press home their demand for an end to police brutality especially by men of the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) tagged #EndSARS, hoodlums took over the protest leading to wanton destruction of public and private properties as well as indiscriminate looting of warehouses in several states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Lagos State was worst hit by the uncanny action of the vandals. 80 BRT buses worth N3.9 billion were destroyed by the hoodlums The state government said that 27 of the burnt Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicles in Oyingbo and Ojodu Berger areas of the state cost nothing less than $200,000 each, while 57 of them go for $100,000 each, all totaling about N3.9 billion.

Regrettably, the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akinolu, was not spared by the hoodlums on attack and looking spree. The rampaging hoodlums also attacked a warehouse where COVID-19 palliatives were stored at Maza Maza community in Oriade Local Council Development Area of Lagos State. That singular action was the trigger that made the looting of COVID-19 palliatives warehouses across the states the new search for gold. The anarchy and massive looting in the country forced some governors to impose curfew in their states.

In Plateau State, for instance, a warehouse where COVID-19 palliatives were stored in the Bukuru community of Jos South local government area was looted. The videos from the Plateau looting could be mistaken for citizens in a war-torn country scrambling for relief materials. This is sad and pathetic!

Also in Cross River State, the hoodlums invaded the houses and offices of National Assembly members and carted away various empowerment items including tricycles as well as stage and sound equipment at the Calabar International Conference Centre (CICC).

The same story is replicated Osun State where, some hoodlums, broke into a national silo located at the Osun Ankara, Irojo area of Ilesha and carted away food items. The hoodlums also stormed warehouses on the premises of Cocoa Processing Industry, Ede, and looted food items donated to the Osun Food and Relief Committee by the private sector Coalition Against COVID-19.

The FCT was also not spared as warehouses in Gwagwalada and Idu were looted. The Orientation Camp of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kubwa was equally ransacked.

Custom offices nationwide also became lucrative targets for the looters because it is believed those offices stored seized rice and other food items.

A recurrent decimal in the looting spree all over the country was the reluctance or absence of security personnel to arrest the situation. For instance, in Ilorin, Kwara State, a video emerged where a man in military uniform was pleading with the hoodlums to “loot peacefully”. Also in Abuja, a video emerged of an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) partaking in the looting of a warehouse. The ill-fated officer has since been dismissed by the NSCDC.

The scenarios painted above should not have been contemplated in the first place, but it’s a pity that our dear country has been allowed to degenerate to this abysmal level. In the considered opinion of this Newspaper, therefore, the collapse of security across the country at such a critical time was unacceptable and an invitation to anarchy. To arrest the situation, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, ordered the immediate mobilisation of all police operational assets and resources to bring an end to the violence, killings, looting, and destruction of public and private property. Specifically, he ordered all Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), Commissioners of Police (CPs), Heads of Police Operational Units, Squadron and Base Commanders in charge of Zonal/State/FCT Commands, the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, and the Special Protection Unit, to immediately reclaim the public space from criminal elements masquerading as protesters in some parts of the country.

But the warning fell on deaf ears as the looting continued unabated. Meanwhile, policemen and women virtually abandoned their duty posts all over the country. It could.be reasoned that the police officers misconstrued the EndSARS protest to mean “End of Police.” To be sure, SARS was just a unit of the police force. The protest and animus was against the extra judicial killings, torture and brutality of the SARS officers and not the police force as a whole.

Sadly, it could be that the police have low morale because of the death of their colleagues across the nation. For instance, six police officers were murdered, 38 injured during the Lagos violence and in addition to that 16 police formations were burnt, while another 13 were vandalised and properties looted

In Oyo State, six police officers were killed while five police stations were burnt by hoodlums during the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protests in the state while in Anambra State, four officers were killed, 11 police stations and over 20 vehicles including patrol and exhibit vehicles and an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), were set ablaze. Suspected miscreants and arsonists also torched the Dutse Makaranta police station in Kubwa area of Abuja.

That said, the point to note is that the massive looting of warehouses across the country is a wake-up call for the federal and state governments to sit up in providing good governance for the citizens. The lessons taught by the protests should not be missed.

It is gratifying to note that the National Economic Council (NEC) has set up a committee headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to engage the youths on job creation, national unity among other knotty issues that have engendered citizens’ grievances. The committee which is to commence work immediately will develop a comprehensive framework under the auspices of the council that would coordinate joint actions and steps to be taken by both the federal and state governments to examine the fundamental issues underlining the protests and arrive at effective solutions, including how to enhance Nigeria’s national security.

Consequently, we call on the police to immediately arrest the slide into anarchy and take charge. Likewise, we urge the federal government to speed up the implementation of the police reforms so that we can have the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) that we will all be proud of.