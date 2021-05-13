BY FEMI OYEWESO, Abeokuta

Ogun State Judicial Panel of Investigation on Police Brutality, Human Rights Violations and Extra-judicial Killings sitting at the Magistrate Court 1, Isabo, Abeokuta, will soon submit its reports to the state government.

The panel chairman, Justice Solomon Olugbemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital, said the committee has completed its assignment.

Olugbemi said the panel at the end of the six months’ sitting, received 106 petitions, of which 58 were treated and the remaining 48 were either withdrawn, rejected or abandoned wholly or half-way by the petitioners.

He said some of the petitions were rejected because they were not in line with the terms of reference of the panel.

The chairman assured the petitioners and respondents of justice without fear or favour, saying the panel’s report was ready for submission to the state government for implementation.

