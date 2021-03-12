BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

Osun Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality, Human Rights Violations and Related Extra Judicial Killings on Friday ordered immediate and unconditional release of the corpse of one Mr. Akeem Olalekan Ibitoye who was murdered in 2017 in Erin-Osun, Irepodun local government area of the state.

The panel gave the order after granting the application filed by the petitioners’ Counsel, Barrister Kehinde Adesiyan.

It would be recalled that the petition filed by Mrs. Kafayat Ibitoye (wife of the deceased) and Mr. Teslim Ibitoye (elder brother of the deceased) was adjourned last week after the panel granted the application filed by the petitioners’ counsel to amend the application requesting the release of the corpse of the deceased.

While being led in evidence, an elder brother to the deceased, Mr. Teslim Ibitoye, told the panel how gunshots were fired at him and the deceased when they paid a visit to their cousin on that fateful day.

He said his brother died immediately and he had a live bullet inside his spinal cord and he had been carrying the bullet around since the incident occurred.

The petitioner urged the panel to prevail on the police and other appropriate authorities to come to the aid of the family, particularly himself who needs medical treatment abroad to remove the live bullet from his spinal cord.

He also requested the panel to grant the application requesting the immediate release of his brother’s corpse, just as he also demanded the payment of N50million as compensation to the family.

While moving an application before the panel for an amendment to order the Management of the State General Hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo, to unconditionally release the corpse to the family to ensure appropriate burial, counsel to the petitioners, Barrister Kehinde Adesiyan, said the application was necessary in view of the psychological and mental trauma that the family has been going through since the ugly occurrence.

He said the wife and the children of the deceased had been seriously tormented as a result of the incident, hence the need for them to take custody of the corpse and bury him.

In his ruling, the Chairman of the Panel, Justice Akin Oladimeji (rtd.), ordered the management of the state General Hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo, and other concerned authorities to release the corpse with immediate effect to the family for proper burial as he adjourned the case to 19th April, 2021 for further hearing.