Insurance companies in the country have commenced the process for the payment of insurance claims to some victims of the #EndSARS protest who had previously insured their shops, offices and properties against riot and civil commotion, among others, LEADERSHIP checks have revealed.

Some policy holders, it was learnt, have already approached their insurers for claims that are expected to run into several billions of Naira.

Already, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (CHI) Plc, Coronation Insurance Plc, AIICO Insurance Plc, Leadway Assurance Company Limited, among others, are persuading the victims that are yet to process their claims to do so, expressing their readiness to settle the claims immediately.

Coronation Insurance Plc, formerly known as Wapic Insurance Plc, while sympathising with victims of the recent #EndSARS protest, reaffirmed the commitment of the insurance firm to pay claims as and when due.

The insurer, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend, reassured its clients and the general public that, following the recent monumental loss of human life and damage to property and assets across the nation, Coronation Insurance “has shifted to our highest gear to get our customers the most appropriate help as quickly as possible at this time of need.”

Similarly, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (CHI) Plc said it was set to settle insurance claims for policyholders whose policies cover Strike, Riot and Civil Commotion (SRCC) extension.

Stating this in a mail sent to all its policyholders and stakeholders across the country, the company noted that such claims, like all others, would be expeditiously handled to ensure that customers are back in business as quickly as possible.

It called on the victims of the #EndSARS protests to file their claims through the company’s website and customer care centre, assuring the aggrieved policyholders that they would be attended to passionately.

In the same vein, AIICO Insurance Plc has stated its readiness to meet its obligations to customers who have policy covers for incidents that occurred during the recent riots.

Managing director/CEO of the firm, Babatunde Fajemirokun, stated that the riots have had tremendous effect on individuals and businesses, both small and large.

“The losses incurred in terms of human lives and assets are enormous. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected in one way or another. I assure you that as a Company we are doing all that is necessary to see our customers through this phase. We are asking our customers with covered cases to contact us for immediate assistance with claims,” he pointed out.

Leadway Assurance had earlier sent a mail to its clients and stakeholders, expressing its readiness to settle genuine claims arising from the protests.

Reacting to the development, the chairman of Nigeria Insurers Association (NIA), Ganiyu Musa said all valid claims arising from the #EndSARS vandalism and looting from policyholders will be duly settled according to the terms of the policies obtained.

Musa who disclosed this recently added that assessment of claims from the crisis is currently ongoing across insurance companies as some of them have started getting notification of claims from policyholders.

He stated that loss adjusters are already touring the sites of the affected companies and businesses evaluating the extent of damages done.

Musa noted that claims from these damages will have a negative impact on companies’ liquidity, balance sheet and cash flow, adding however that essentially, insurance was built for times as these and this is why people take up policies.

He assured that all policyholders, both individuals and businesses with valid insurance policies that have been paid for, will be duly compensated as all members of the NIA will indemnify and provide them the necessary pay out in line with the terms of their policies.

“Policyholders with valid claims have nothing to fear. This is why you took insurance, for times as these. If you are in doubt of how to start processing your claims, you can get in touch with your insurance company or brokers. They will put you through the claims process,” he stressed.

Plateau Lost N75bn To Looters – Lalong

Meanwhile, Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, has said public and private property worth N75billion were lost to the recent #EndSARS protests across the state.

The governor disclosed this yesterday in Jos at an interactive session with representatives of youths in the state at Government House.

He said, “The level of destruction and carnage is unbelievable and unacceptable. We are still trying to carry out a comprehensive evaluation of the total cost of the damage.

“However, the preliminary report by a team of experts I constituted has estimated the losses to be put at about N75 billion for now.”

He also revealed that more than 32 public and private properties were affected in the looting spree.

He regretted that the losses would impede development projects in the state which he said had yet to recover from the economic impacts of the bCOVID-19 pandemic.

The governor, however, urged the youth to be patient as their challenges cannot be resolved overnight.

He stated: “My dear youths, as a father and your governor, I feel your pain. My heart goes out to all our youth for the many challenges they face daily due to lack of opportunities for jobs and better conditions to achieve their dreams.

“This is a burden that has accumulated over time which our administration is working hard to address.

“You would agree with me that the enormity of the challenges we face cannot be resolved overnight or with a wave of the hand. It is a process which all of us must collectively work together to achieve”.

Lalong noted that his administration was committed to youth empowerment and job creation, saying peace and security were critical to attract investors.

He said the Plateau Small And Medium Enterprises Agency (PLASMEDA) was established to facilitate the empowerment of youths with skills and knowledge.

“As at today, the agency has trained about 40,000 youths in different areas and supported over 15,000 Micro, Small and Medium business start-ups,” he noted.

According to him, 11,364 youths in Plateau have benefited from the social investment programmes of the federal government, just as he appealed to the youth to put the interest of the state at heart.

He cautioned them against the negative use of the social media, saying it has the capacity of inciting gullible people toward violence, hatred and destruction.

He assured them of his commitment towards addressing their challenges, with a promise for continuous engagements to bridge all communication gaps.

A representative of the #EndSARS protest in Plateau, Mr Bankat Milaham, said a holistic systemic reform was required to address the challenges in the country.

“The government should fulfill its promise by setting up security outfits in communities. We demand the pronouncement of a state of emergency in the education sector and a 50 per cent increase in its budgetary allocation,” he said.

Milaham also called for total overhaul of the health sector, increase in its budgetary allocation and the resuscitation of all moribund industries.

Also speaking, the state chairman of the Youth Wing of the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), Mr Markus Audu, recommended the engagement of more youths in governance.

He said government should make deliberate efforts in putting an end to attacks in communities, adding that the governor should have phone-in programmes to have direct feedback from the electorate.

In his contribution, the state chairman of the National Council of Youths Organisation, Mr Ali Ali, identified communication gap as the major setback to governance.

Mr Makop Dan, the representative of people with disabilities, appealed for free education, job opportunities and social intervention programmes for members.

We Lost 22 Officers, 205 Stations, Formations – IGP

Also, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has revealed that 22 Police officers died while 205 stations were damaged during the #EndSARS protests that rocked the country in the last three weeks.

IGP Adamu who was reacting to Amnesty International (AI) reports on the outcome of the protests said officers of the Nigeria Police Force acted professionally, exercised commendable restraints and some paid the supreme price for peace during the recent protests and ensuing violence in some parts of the country.

Reacting further to the Amnesty International report dated 21st October, 2020, which claimed that Police personnel shot at peaceful protesters, the IGP described the report as untrue, misleading and contrary to all available empirical evidences.

Force PRO, DCP Frank Mba said, “The IGP further noted that during the protests, officers of the Force used legitimate means to ensure that the protests were carried out in a peaceful manner and in most cases, physically protected and walked side-by-side with the protesters.

“He reiterated that even when the protests turned violent in some parts of the country, the officers still maintained utmost restraint and did not use excessive force in managing the situations.

“Available reports show that 22 police personnel were extra-judicially killed by some rampaging protesters and scores injured during the protests. Many of the injured personnel are in life threatening conditions at the hospitals.

“205 Police stations and formations including other critical private and public infrastructure were also damaged by a section of the protesters. Despite these unprovoked attacks, our police officers never resorted to use of unlawful force or shooting at the protesters as alleged in the report. It also beggars imagination that Amnesty International failed to mention or pay tribute to Police officers who were gruesomely murdered during the protests while serving their fatherland.”

The IGP also urged officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force to protect themselves if attacked in the course of doing their jobs.

Adamu who stated this while speaking with officers and men of the Force on Friday in Abuja said police officers are also human beings, adding that in the course of doing their jobs, they are faced with danger, and they must defend themselves to stay alive.

Addressing the officers, he said, “The federal government will never accept any police officer to lose his or her live. The unity of this country lies on the support that is given to police officers because if you are demoralised, the tendency is for criminals to take over the public space.

“The country is relying on us to ensure that the public is not taken over by criminals. So, no amount of provocation, no amount of insult will make us shy away from our responsibilities

“In as much as we are aware that the government is behind us, so we encourage you to continue to perform your duties, to professional in performing your duties and be civic.

“But if anybody touches or assault you, you can also protect yourself. When we talk of human right, the police are human, so the rights of police officers should also be protected.

Police Arrest 53 Suspected Looters Of NYSC

Meanwhile, security operatives have arrested 53 persons in connection with the attack and looting of the Kubwa camp of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Abuja.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, revealed this yesterday when he visited the camp to access the damage done by the suspects.

The IGP who was at the FCT orientation camp to assess the level of damage done by the hoodlums, who raided the camp in search of COVID-19 palliatives, assured Nigerians that the perpetrators would be apprehended and prosecuted.

Although he did not give the financial implications of the damage as investigations are still going on, Adamu noted that all other suspects will be arrested and prosecuted.

He also noted that some looted items have since been recovered and urged Nigerians to report anyone with branded NYSC camp materials.

IGP Adamu also called on members of the public to provide information about people they know were involved in the looting of properties in any part of the city.