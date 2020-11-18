BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, on Wednesday reiterated his administration’s commitment to revamp the state’s economy through youth empowerment, engagement and development.

Oyetola who spoke while declaring open a one-day interactive forum on youth development tagged, “Osun #EndSARS Aftermath Stakeholders Engagement” in Osogbo said his administration would leave no stone unturned to properly harness the potential of the youth for rapid economic gains.

ADVERTISEMENT

He described the youth as the hope and future of the nation, saying that his administration has designed a workable Development Agenda which accords the youth a special priority.

Oyetola who expressed displeasure at the hijacking of the peaceful protest by hoodlums, urged residents particularly the major stakeholders, including the traditional rulers, civil society organisations, students, market women, artisans, professionals among others, to join the government in its efforts at maintaining and sustaining the status of Osun as the most peaceful state in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi berated organisers of #EndSARS protest for lack of leadership which he said was responsible for the hijack by hoodlums who eventually perpetrated destruction and looting of private and public property.

He said the best way to organise protest and make it work is to have leadership that can sit down with the government in a dialogue.

The monarch offered to lead the youth in future in any genuine protest as a way of making their demands get to the authorities concerned.

Participants at the stakeholders’ meeting include the youth organisations in the state, traditional rulers, members of the civil society organisations, market/traders associations, transporters, religious leaders, academic communities, heads of tertiary institutions, labour union leaders, student community, members of the media, members of the State House of Assembly, ALGON executives, security agents and opinion leaders among others.