Special Adviser to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Civic Engagement, Hon. Oyintiloye Olatunbosun has called on opinion leaders, royal fathers, religious leaders, parents and guardians across the state to support government and ensure restoration of normalcy.

This was contained in a statement released to the pressmen on Sunday in Osogbo, the state capital.

Oyintiloye who expressed sadness over the turn of events that led to break down of law and order in the state in particular and Nigeria at large, noted that intervention of all stakeholders was needed to restore peace in the state and the nation at large.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oyintiloye who was also a former lawmaker in the state assembly also emphasized the need for influencers, individuals and groups as well as parents to take responsibility by cautioning their wards against lawless acts in a bid to restore peace.

While our people especially the youths are culturally, religiously, morally and academically groomed, Oyintiloye expressed regrets that bad eggs among them have allowed themselves to be misled, saying the Saturday’s attacks on government and privately owned property across the state as not reflecting the ethos of Omoluabi of the Yoruba people.

The statement read partly, “Peace is a prime treasure which is appellative to Osun otherwise called State of the Virtuous. As a group of people, we are well cultured and we cherish harmony, orderliness and sense of responsibility.

“it’s the belief that the trying period of rage and tension was as a result of orchestrated manipulation by some armchair principalities of cynicism who are hellbent at using their furtive motive to cost us our peace.

“The people are hereby urged to obey law and order by strictly adhering to the curfew as declared by the government which is in a bid to protect lives and property and to forestall any further looting and vandalization of public and private property by hoodlums who see no good in the peace enjoyable in the state.”

Oyintiloye however, commended the traditional leaders, community leaders, opinion moulders and other stakeholders for their efforts to arrest the situation in their respective jurisdictions and urged them not to relent in ensuring the state experience no further breakdown of law and order.

He also acknowledged restraint on the part of security operatives in management of the crisis.

Oyintiloye then reiterated the resolve of the state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, to restore peace and stability across the state.