The #EndSARS protests may have subsided, but the echoes are still very much around in many parts of the country. In this piece, GEORGE OKOJIE writes on the successes, agony, sorrow, sacrilege and other havocs it wreaked.

At the start of the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the well coordinated protesters comprising activists, celebrities made it very clear what they wanted. A people oriented and society friendly police force.

A police force that would be the pride of the nation, modern, credible, effective, dependable , responsive and in tandem with democratic norms.

Considering the existing public conception of the Nigeria police which is very contemptible, majority of Nigerians from all walks of life, threw their weights behind the agitations of the protesters, financing it through crowd-funding methods.

They provided the moral support with the hope that the struggle would help reform, re-orientate the nation’s police often venting its frustration and anger on defenceless, innocent civilians at the slightest provocation despite the fact that the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu continually canvassed cordial police, civilian relationship.

Apart from brutality, another messy issue many Nigerians hoped was that the #EndSARS campaign, would help tackle the police’s extortion of money from motorists in the nation’s highways.

From the spontaneous support of the people and government, it was very clear that they were tired of unfriendly and corrupt police, as this does not augur well for the society which is why the Augean stable must be cleansed.

Determined to fight the monster, the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to the grave, the #EndSARS campaigners strategically and peacefully positioned themselves and instantly captured the government’s attention. In no time the notorious SARS and other tactical units in the police force were disbanded.

At this point, those currently in power who at first thought what was going on was one of those youths’ episodic mischief- making that would fizzle out if left unaddressed, soon realised that the powerful movement manifesting in mixture of street protest and social media campaign could lead everyone to point of no return, and started acceding to every single of their demands.

In virtually all the states of the federation, a Judicial Panel of Inquiry was to look into the allegation of illegal activities of the officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the states, as directed by the federal government with commitments to pay compensation to victims.

In Lagos State, the Justice Doris Okuwobi-led Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution was set up to investigate human rights violations by SARS operatives and had its terms of reference expanded to also investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting of protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza on Tuesday evening by soldiers.

As successful as the protest seemed, analysts were afraid that the victory may be bungled if hoodlums infiltrate the ranks of the protesters and unleash mayhem. Alas their prediction of the ugly side came to pass when another segment of youths with questionable character, saw it as an opportunity to loot and vandalise shops and they started razing down police stations and killing police officers, setting inmates free, among other nefarious acts across the country.

To the chagrin of all, the hoodlums masquerading as #EndSARS protesters and fake news merchants took the front seat, the leaderless real #EndSARS protesters suddenly became otiose, went on overdrive killing , looting and maiming people across the country, thereby leaving indelible marks of blood, sorrow and tears in the hearts of the people, some of which are now homeless.

Amid the reckless loss of lives, the sacrilegious invasion of the highly respectable Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty Oba Babatunde Rilwan Akiolu’s palace amazed everyone.

The new twist added in Lagos, when they trashed the palace of the Oba of Lagos for whatever reason looted his possession, swam in his pool and desecrated it observers say must be thoroughly examined sociologically.

Be that as it may, Lagosians have condemned the looting of its traditional and ancestral heritage as it relates to the Oba of Lagos’ Palace; especially the carting away of the staff of office. We will not allow miscreants to destroy our Lagos “Onilu Onije Otu”.

They have called for the return of the said staff of authority, requesting that the same be deposited to the Apena of Lagos within 24 hours or the “deviants” face the consequences of their action.

The Isale Eko Descendants’ Union has described the invasion as a taboo and said it is deeply saddened that the organised peaceful #EndSARS protest in Lagos State, was hijacked by hoodlums who rampaged through the streets causing untold destruction and looting.

The Chairman Isale Eko Descendants’ Union Mr Yomi Tokosi said, ‘’This destruction has been extended to our ancestral seat of power, the Iga Idunganran- The Palace of Our Oba. The Palace was invaded by armed hoodlums who carted away traditional instruments of office and other valuables and artifacts.

‘’We unreservedly condemn the acts of sacrilege committed by the culprits who desecrated our cultural heritage. We appeal that they stop this wanton destruction, sheath their swords and allow peace to reign.

“It is pertinent to state that Iga Idunganran belongs to all sons and daughters of Isale Eko and its sanctity is our collective duty. The Palace is the custodian of centuries’ old priceless and irreplaceable heritage artifacts that have been passed down through generations.

‘’We are consoled that Kabiyesi, Oba Rilwanu Babatunde Akiolu, Akiolu 1, and his family are safe and secure. All sons and daughters of Isale Eko should lend their weight to this clarion call for the security of our heritage. God bless.”

Although the Lekki shooting has become a subject of controversy, with claims and counterclaims, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned the shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

NBA President, Olumide Akpata, faulted the firing of live bullets at a crowd of youths that gathered there.

Akpata said, “The Military High command is hereby requested to immediately identify and name the officers involved in this gross professional misconduct for immediate prosecution and dismissal in line with extant laws.

“The NBA shall immediately commence legal proceedings at all relevant fora – both locally and internationally – against the Nigerian Military and other relevant authorities, on behalf of the families of the victims, for abuse of power, disregard of rules of engagement and the infringement of the fundamental rights (including the right to life) of the affected citizens.”

Akpata explained that given the degenerating nature of the crisis, an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee of the NBA would be convened within the next 48 hours.

According to him, the meeting is to review the state of the nation and take other appropriate steps to decisively deal with the situation and prevent Nigeria from further going adrift.

The NBA president described the shooting as an act of recklessness and lawlessness by the security apparatus of the government.

He stressed that based on reports available to the lawyers, it appeared to have been a carefully calculated and premeditated attack.

Akpata argued that even if the Lekki #EndSARS protesters were in breach of the curfew imposed by the Lagos State government, such a misdemeanour did not warrant the use of live ammunition by the military to confront peaceful, unarmed and defenceless protesters.

He stated that the bloody Tuesday events should never be seen or considered as normal in any democracy in any country.

“The NBA believes that the current situation in the country calls for dynamic leadership and, as critical stakeholders in the Nigerian project, invites the President of Nigeria and others in authority to show uncommon leadership in saving the situation, instead of deploying troops against defenceless citizens whom they swore an oath to protect,” the NBA president said.

As some pockets of insecurity still manifest in the state, the Police said they have reclaimed Lagos roads from protesters as they cleared barricades.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu said, “We have moved round some volatile areas within the state to clear the obstructions on major roads in order to create access for motorists and other road users, especially those one essential services

“The initiative was borne out of the need to clear the roads off barricades and taking charge of security of lives and property in Lagos state due to the prevailing violent attacks on lives and property of the Police, government and private individuals leaving many lives and property lost and damaged.

He condemned the continuous attacks on police stations and public facilities and warned that the command will neutralise any moves that can jeopardise security architecture vis-a-vis maintenance of law and order in Lagos State.

Observers say it would take a state like Lagos at least a decade to recover from the losses it incurred in the arsonist attack of its assets.

As uneasy calm returns to the state, the Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu who visited 27 locations across the state where Government assets and private properties were destroyed to physically assess the level of the vandalism described the arson attack in Lagos as “coordinated wanton destruction”, saying it would take the State many decades to recover from the devastation.

“My heart bled after I went out today for a first-hand assessment of the destruction of assets of the Government and private properties. The level of destruction observed indicated that the violence was more than just a peaceful protest and agitations for police reforms. The proportion of the devastation is a lot. This is not the Lagos that was handed over to me on May 29, 2019.

“Moving forward from the destruction, we have to continue the process of healing ourselves. We need to stop some of our citizens still using social media to instigate or incite the people. It will not be under my watch that we will lose the city that has the largest economy in the entire black nation. Enough is enough. I have moved round and I saw that our people want peace. On this, we are committed to bringing lasting peace back to the state.”

One of the take aways from the protest is that the nation must learn from the protests, that young Nigerians have raised the stakes in their substantive participation in all matters that determine how citizens of the country live now and in the future.