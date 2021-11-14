The chairman, Independent Investigation Panel on Human Rights Violation by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other units of the Nigeria Police Force, Justice Sulieman Galadima (rtd), has urged the Police to live up to its responsibility and ensure maximum cooperation at the panel.

Justice Galadima stated this during the hearing of the case of alleged abuse of office and intimidation brought before the panel by one Eng. Nicholas Azuka.

The retired judge pointed out that at the last adjourned date, the police counsel promised to personally ensure the respondents appearance in the person of DSP Funmilayo Oguoje before it, in order for her to give detailed testimony on the subject matter.

Justice Galadima noted that the police have not lived up to their expectations. In that regard, he urged them to sit up and ensure that all their respondents are always present in the panel whenever they are needed.

In his defense, the lead counsel to the police, James Idachaba, told the panel that DSP Funmilayo would have been present at the panel but for the just-concluded Anambra State governorship election where all the personnel of the Force CID were deployed to provide security.

Idachaba reminded the panel that DSP Funmilayo had been before the panel severally and she was eager and willing to come and give evidence to lay the matter to rest once and for all.

The police counsel said once she appears before the panel, she will throw more light on the allegations which will assist the panel, adding that her testimony will be sufficient for defense to be opened.

Engineer Nicholas Azuka had earlier accused the police of unlawful arrest detention, intimidation, and torture.

He narrated how the police manhandled him without cause under the supervision of DSP Funmilayo who was supposed to investigate allegations of the fraudulent transaction against him by Hon. Haruna Mohammed over the sale of land in Kubwa area of FCT Abuja.

The matter came up twice for the continuation of hearing and in all instances, the respondents have failed to turn up for defense, hence the case was adjourned to November 23, 2021 for the counsel to open his defense.