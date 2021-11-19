Following the submission of report by the Lagos State Judicial Panel on police brutality, the Sustainable Initiative for Nurturing Growth (SING) Nigeria, has demanded an unreserved apology from the minister of information and culture, Alh Lai Mohammad, over his earlier claims “that there was no shootings at Lekki and that no Nigerian youth was killed” on October 20, 2020.

Describing the Minister’s claims as unnecessary, the group also called for the exclusion of the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, from the panel that would implement the recommendations of the outcome of the report.

SING Nigeria, which spoke through its programme manager, Obianuju Iloanya, in Abuja on Friday, said that the report was a vindication that live bullets were shot at protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army.

The group also called for the public prosecution of the indicted officers of the Nigerian Army and its Police counterpart including Lt. Col. Bello, the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) and other actors involved in the mayhem.

“Beyond the paper indictment of authorities involved in the October 20, 2020 Lekki incidence, in the interest of justice and fairness, those that have been figured to have been involved in giving the order that led to the shootings at the tollgate should be publicly prosecuted, and this includes; governor Sanwo-Olu, Lt. Col. Bello, officers of the Nigerian Arnmy and Police who shot the live bullets, the Lekki Concession Company and other actors.

“We demand and reiterate that all their identities be made public and that they be prosecuted to the full extent of the law; as we call on the government to implement all the recommendations of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry.

“We call on the minister to issue a public apology to the Nigerian victims of the Laiki shootings, which we believe will go a long way to pacify the wounds caused by government’s insistence on the contrary,” it said.

The group added, “We do not believe that Lagos State governor, Sanwo-Olu, should be in charge of the findings because the findings indict him and he had said in a press conference that Army was not there and people were not killed, because of this, he cannot be a member of panel which recommends the persecution of people indicted as he is one of the people who were fingered.”