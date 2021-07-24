The Judicial panel to review cases of police brutality popularly referred to as EndSARS Panel has submitted its report to the Akwa Ibom State government.

The panel, which was headed by Justice Ifiok Ukana (rtd), thanked the state governor, Udom Emmanuel, for the opportunity to serve on the panel.

He recounted the procedure adopted by the panel in the discharge of its responsibilities and stated that every police officer (serving or retired) who was petitioned against, was served the petition and given time and facility to enter their defence, in order to grant them fair hearing.

Ukana said that their work is documented in a four-volume report, which he presented to the governor.

He appreciated the governor for the quality selection of members, who according to him, have made their mark in their different callings.

He highlighted some of the recommendations made by the panel, which he admonished should be implemented to forestall a reoccurrence of such civil unrest even as he appreciated the governor for the support given the panel all through its work.

Present with the panel chairman were members of the panel including Ms. Manti Umoh, representative of civil society organisation (CSO) and protesters; Mr. Harry Udoh, representative of CSO; Barr. Bassey Essien (CP rtd); Barr. Omen Bassey, youth representative; Comrade Aniedi Michael, NAAKISS Worldwide President and student leader, and Mfon Edemekong Esq, of Ministry of Justice and secretary of the panel.

Justice Ukana informed of the demise of the representative of the human rights commission on the panel, Mr. Tony Iji, who passed on recently.

In his response, the governor, Udom Emmanuel, appreciated the intellectual industry and physical energy invested in the production of the report.

He expressed the deep gratitude of the entire state government to the Justice Ukana-led panel for the excellent work done by them even as he promised to pass on the report to the National Economic Council for implementation.

He used the opportunity to admonish the citizens to take preventive measures to fight the resurgent COVID-19.

Members of the State Executive Council, chairmen of Boards and Commissions, permanent secretaries and Heads of extra-ministerial departments were present at the report presentation.