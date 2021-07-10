The judicial panels of inquiry in Ogun, Delta and Bayelsa States have submitted their recommendations on complaints of police brutality and extra-judicial killings in the states.

The Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun after receiving report of the Ogun State Judicial Panel of Investigation on police brutality and extra-judicial killings, promised to implement the recommendations towards having a peaceful society that would engender more robust relationship between the people and security agencies.

Governor Abiodun, who gave the assurance yesterday, at the Executive Council Chamber, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta while receiving the report, appreciated the panel members for their selfless efforts and contributions towards the successful completion of the task.

“I believe that the implementation of this report will end the gory experience often encountered by residents of the state,” the governor assured.

Earlier in his address, chairman of the panel, Justice Solomon Olugbemi disclosed that the panel, after its findings recommended a total payment of over N218m as compensation for 42 victims or families of victims of brutality and violation of human rights by police and other security personnel in Ogun State.

Justice Olugbemi added that the panel also made recommendations for the investigation, discipline and where appropriate, prosecution of certain personnel to serve as deterrence and in the interest of justice.

Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa yesterday, urged the police to see the civil populace as a partner in intelligence-gathering rather than antagonists.

He gave the advice in Asaba, while receiving the report of the state’s Judicial Panel of Inquiry into complaints of police brutality and extra-judicial killings in the state, assuring the state government would do its best to support families of victims of such experiences in the state.

The governor pointed out that no amount of monetary compensation would bring back lost lives and advised the police to always be cautious when dealing with human lives.