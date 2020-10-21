Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said it condemns in very strong terms, the killing of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos as well as other parts of the country.

A statement by the national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan said it is shocking that security agents and, in some cases, thugs, were reportedly deployed to end the lives of promising Nigerians.

“Those responsible for the heinous murder of the innocent and harmless Nigerians must account for their nefarious acts.

“The PDP calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately direct an end to these wanton killings across our nation.

“We invite the International Criminal Court (ICC), to bring all those responsible for the needless death of these very young Nigerians to justice,” the statement added.