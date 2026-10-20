Police operatives on Tuesday dispersed participants at a memorial procession for victims of the October 2020 #EndSARS protests at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos, firing tear gas at a gathering that included two governorship candidates, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Funso Doherty.

Rhodes-Vivour, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Lagos State, and Doherty, the candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), were among residents and journalists caught up in the incident.

The Enough is Enough (EiE) movement organised the procession to commemorate the sixth anniversary of the protests, which were driven by demands to end police brutality and reform Nigeria’s policing system.

According to TheCable, police officers had assembled at the tollgate before the memorial began and dispersed the gathering with tear gas, forcing participants to flee before the wreaths could be laid.

The incident disrupted the planned tribute to those who lost their lives during the protests and renewed attention on police conduct at the location that became the focal point of the #EndSARS movement.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Lekki tollgate holds particular significance in Nigeria’s recent history following the events of October 20, 2020, when soldiers deployed to the area as protesters gathered. The incident triggered widespread condemnation and continuing demands for accountability over alleged shootings and deaths.

The #EndSARS protests began as demonstrations against abuses attributed to the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), including extortion, arbitrary arrests, torture and extrajudicial killings. The movement subsequently expanded into a broader call for police accountability and good governance.

Six years later, rights advocates continue to raise concerns about allegations of police brutality, unlawful detention and extortion, arguing that the reforms introduced after the protests have not sufficiently addressed longstanding abuses.

As of the time of filing this report, no official explanation from the Lagos State Police Command regarding Tuesday’s dispersal has been made available.