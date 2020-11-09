By Ejike Ejike, Abuja GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has commenced proper documentation of the losses incurred in 17 states of the federation during the nationwide #EndSARS protests that was hijacked by hoodlums.

ADVERTISEMENT

The evaluation process began at the weekend when the assessment committee set up by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, chaired by commissioner of Police (CP), Abutu Yaro, evaluated the damages recorded in 37 stations in Lagos State.

The IGP had set up the committee to properly document the losses suffered by the Force for the purposes of strategic planning, re-construction and re-equipment as well as for future references.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP on the level of work done so far, CP Yaro said the committee has covered Abuja and Lagos States since it was inaugurated on October 30, 2020, noting that 15 other states would be covered as well.

He explained that part of the committee’s job is to compile records of officers who died as well as those who were injured, visit the families of the affected officers, and compile records of arms and ammunition carted away by hoodlums who attacked the stations.

He further explained that in order to meet up with the target within the two or three-week time frame given for the assignment, the committee co-opted other officers and divided the team into three.

According to him, simultaneous assessments are going on in the South East and South South zones, while his team is focused on South West so that the task will be effectively done in due time.

While setting up the committee, IGP Adamu had observed that the Force encountered huge losses in terms of human and material resources during the protests which commenced on a rather peaceful note but unfortunately degenerated into violence, loss of lives and wanton destruction of property.

The IGP also charged the team to see the assignment as a call to service which must be undertaken with purposefulness, empathy, dedication and sacrifice.

Reeling out the terms of reference of the committee, Adamu said the delegation should physically visit the scenes of incident and capture the pictorials of all damages done to police infrastructure and personnel, verify the fatalities suffered by the police, establish the weapons holdings that were lost during the incidents, amongst others.

The IGP particularly emphasised that the delegates should visit families of deceased police officers and the injured on behalf of the Force.

He had revealed that 22 police officers died while 205 stations were damaged due to the protests.

IGP Adamu also said Police officers acted professionally and exercised commendable restraints even though some paid the supreme price to ensure peace.

According to the IGP, “during the protests, officers of the Force used legitimate means to ensure that the protests were carried out in a peaceful manner and in most cases, physically protected and walked side-by-side with the protesters.

“Even when the protests turned violent in some parts of the country, the officers still maintained utmost restraint and did not use excessive force in managing the situations.

“Available reports show that 22 police personnel were extra-judicially killed by some rampaging protesters and scores injured during the protests. Many of the injured personnel are in life threatening conditions at the hospitals.

“205 Police stations and formations including other critical private and public infrastructure were also damaged by a section of the protesters. Despite these unprovoked attacks, our police officers never resorted to use of unlawful force or shooting at the protesters as alleged in the report.

“It also beggars imagination that Amnesty International failed to mention or pay tribute to Police officers who were gruesomely murdered during the protests while serving their fatherland,” he added.

South Strategise On Improving Security

Meanwhile, governors of the South West zone and prominent traditional rulers met yesterday in Lagos State to deliberate on the numerous security and economic challenges confronting the region.

They called for a review of reports of past constitutional conferences, including 2014 National Conference.

They further said there was urgent need to implement some of the recommendations from the conference, especially as they border on security, economy, and equal treatment for citizens all over the country.

In the communiqué issued after a meeting of the governors and traditional rulers of the South West states with a presidential delegation, including ministers from the region, they noted that the prolonged closure of the border has caused economic difficulties and should be re-examined to alleviate problems of the people in the border communities and reduce prices of some essential commodities.

They also called for “a comprehensive programme that addresses youth employment and empowerment should be prioritized”, as well as “closer coordination and complementarity between the states and the Federal Government”.

The communiqué noted” “In this regard, the curricular of tertiary institutions should be reviewed, with emphasis placed on skills acquisition and entrepreneurship.

“We recognise the damaging and negative impact of fake/false news and worry about its destructive and dangerous potency of fake news. We call on federal government to use the instrumentality of existing laws and those regulations bench-marked from other countries to provide safeguards against the spread of fake news. 2015 Cyber Act will also be fully used.

“We urge that every effort should be made to resolve the impasse between ASUU and the federal government so that students can return to school in earnest”.

South West governors at the meeting include the chairman, South West Governors’ Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo); Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); Gboyega Oyetola (Osun); Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

The meeting was also attended by the minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, his Works and Housing as well as Interior counterparts, Babatunde Fashola, and Rauf Aregbesola, among others.

The traditional rulers in attendance include Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi; Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi; Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji; Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu;, among others.

Lagos Orders Release Of 253 Protesters

Meanwhile, Lagos State government has ordered the release of 253 persons arrested by police over their alleged roles in the unrest following the #EndSARS protests.

The state Attorney-general (A-G) and commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) noted in a statement that his office had determined that there was a nondisclosure of a prima-facie case against the 253 persons by the police.

The statement signed by director of Public Affairs in the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Mr Kayode Oyekanmi, yesterday said 92 persons would, however, be prosecuted.

The A-G said the police had between November 4 and 5 forwarded 40 case files to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) in respect of the 361 persons arrested in respect of crimes that occurred in connection with the protests.

The statement noted: “Legal advice has been issued in respect of all the 40 case files received. As at November 6, the Directorate has been able to dispatch legal advice in respect of 81 persons that are being charged to the various courts. The others will be despatched to court on Monday Nov. 9.

“Out of the 361 persons, the DPP shall be prosecuting 92 persons for different offences ranging from arson, stealing, breaking into buildings, armed robbery and murder.

“The office has advised that 253 persons be released forthwith for non-disclosure of a prima facie case. In the meantime, two case files in respect of 16 persons have been advised for further investigation by the police”.