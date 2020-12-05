The Nigeria Police Force has applied for the withdrawal of its suit praying a federal high court in Abuja, for an order stopping the various states’ judicial panels of enquiry probing allegations of rights abuses and other acts of brutality of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad and other police tactical units.

In the suit marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/1492/2020, the plaintiff, through one of its lawyers, Festus Ibude, filed a notice of discontinuance.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has denied authorising the filing of the suit.

The notice of discontinuance reads, “Take notice that the plaintiff herein intends to and doth hereby wholly withdraws its suit against all the defendants.”

In the suit, the plaintiff urged the court to restrain the Attorneys-General of the 36 states of the federation and their various panels of enquiry from going ahead with the probe focusing on police impunity.

The defendants totaling 104, who were sued by the NPF, comprised the Attorney-General of the Federation, the National Human Rights Commission which set up the Independent Investigative Panel sitting in Abuja, the Attorneys-General of the states, and chairmen of the states’ panels.

The NPF, had through their lawyer, Mr O. M. Atoyebi (SAN), argued in the fresh suit that the state governments lacked the power to constitute the panels to investigate activities of the police force and its officials in the conduct of their statutory duties.

According to the plaintiff, the state governments’ decision to set up such panels violated the provisions of section 241(1)(2)(a) and Item 45, Part 1, First Schedule to the Constitution and Section 21 of the Tribunals of Inquiry Act.

It argued that by virtue of the provisions of 241(1)(2)(a) and Item 45, Part 1, First Schedule to the Nigerian Constitution only the Federal

Government had exclusive power to “organise, control and administer the Nigeria Police Force”.

It therefore, urged to, among others, declare that “the establishment of panel of enquiries by the governors of the various states of the federation of Nigeria, to inquire into the activities of the Nigeria Police Force in relation to the discharge of her statutory duties is a gross violation of the provisions of Section 241 (1)(2) (a) and Item 45, Part 1, First schedule, 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and Section 21 of the tribunals of inquiry Act, Cap.T21, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004”.

The plaintiff also urged the court to declare that “having regard to the

circumstances of this case, the attitude of the governors of the various

states of the Federation of Nigeria, in this case, is unconstitutional,

illegal, null and void and of no effect whatsoever”.

It sought an order of perpetual injunction restraining the 3rd to 38th

defendants (the state Attorneys-General of the 36 states) “from making

or conducting any investigations, sittings and inquiries and/or from

making or conducting any further investigations, sittings and inquiries

in respect of matters affecting the Nigeria Police Force, and or further

setting up any panel of inquiry in any state whatsoever in the country”.