The wave of ENDSARS protest across the country is too expensive for government at all levels, individuals and organisations to pay. While the citizens have the right to voice their mind using any lawful means including peaceful protest, the government has the right to protect them even during protest. The actions of every economic agent has implications which must either be positive or negative on the average.

Though unemployment is a global macroeconomic challenge, however after 60 years of independence, Nigeria still struggles with high unemployment rate. Most recent 2020 data from the National Bureau of Statistics reveals that unemployment stands at 27.1 per cent while youth unemployment is 34.9 per cent.

Assuming Nigeria’s population as at 60th independence anniversary is 200 million and youth constitute about 50 per cent, it might translate that about 35 million energetic and agile members of the population are unemployed. Indeed, this is very dangerous. A young person naturally is full of energy which must be dissipated either in the positive or negative way. Inability of government over the years to create jobs in same or higher proportion versus the growth in the number of energetic young members of our population, is a key source of the current unrest and #ENDSARS protest across the country. In addition, the lack of trust in government by the youth to meet the yearning for good governance, provision of leadership, accountability and provide required infrastructure capable of propelling economic growth are supplementary factors for the current situation.

The volume of trade represented by Gross Domestic Product (GDP) which is the market value of all officially recognised final goods and services produced within a country in a given period of time. According to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), while quarter two (Q2) 2019 recorded growth of 2.12 per cent, GDP decreased by 6.10 per cent year on year in real terms in Q2, 2020. The decline was largely attributable to significantly lower levels of both domestic and international economic activities during the quarter, which resulted from nationwide shutdown efforts aimed at containing the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, between January to June 2020, real GDP declined by –2.18 per cent.

Notable inferences that can be made from the unemployment and GDP statistics above is that Nigeria has not fully recovered from the economic effect of 2016 recession before battling with COVID-19 which was imported into the country via influx of people from ravaged countries. With lockdown across the country, movement restrictions and social distancing aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, production of goods and services, distribution and all economic activities put on hold or reduced have degenerated into further drastic reduction in the volume of trade.

While Nigeria is gradually overcoming COVID-19 lockdown across the states, the Nigerian youth placed demands on the government resulting into massive protests causing banks and other companies early work day closure and total closure in some affected states especially Lagos, Edo. State governments imposed curfew which is another round of economic lockdown. This has high propensity to further reduce the volume of trade deeper than even the first half of 2020, connoting that Nigeria cannot pay for the cost of the current #ENDSARS protest which has already degenerated to violence, looting of government and private properties.

With about $400 billion GDP in 2017, assuming as at 1st January 2020, Nigeria’s economic managers were hoping to achieve $500 billion GDP by December, 2020 translating to N182.5tr (using N365/$), dividing this number by 365 days gives N500 billion per day in terms of GDP. This represents average daily cost of lockdown and curfew occasioned by the protest. More pathetic is the fact that Lagos, being the most hit state, generates highest volume of production and commercial trade in the country.

The current administration since 2015 has not been very lucky in terms of revenue generation compared with the previous government and at the same time not very strategic with deliberate actions towards preventing reduction in revenue. This has cost the country low oil revenue generation due to low production, coupled with reduced international crude oil price. Furthermore, in terms of non-oil revenue sources regarding taxation in 2020, there is no reasonable improvement to compensate for the decline in oil revenue generation.

Increasing unemployment, reducing volume of trade and declining revenue generation are pointers to the fact that Nigeria cannot afford in all ramifications, the cost of the ongoing #ENDSARS protest and unrest across the nation; especially at this time where all economic agents need to get back to work to drive increase in production, volume of trade and regain our lost fortune due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The youths are relevant stakeholders in the entity called Nigeria, they constitute very significant economic agents and have placed legitimate and responsible demands on the government. Meeting these demands, though may not be the immediate agenda of government, but will apparently propel economic growth and development for the general good of all, both in the short and long run.

Therefore, the federal government should dialogue with the youths and the protesters with genuine intention to addressing all the legitimate concerns raised. This can be achieved state by state through the governors who should listen to the youths, accept responsibility, collect opinions, collate within two weeks and present to the President for very immediate actions with clear and communicated timeline to achieve all. The youths are implored to remain law abiding while government take necessary actions.

Renewed sustainable massive job creation programme should be immediately commenced by the federal government and each state and also by local government authorities. The Federal Government should immediately compensate the families of those who lost their lives due to the excesses of SARS and security operatives including the families of those who lost their lives in the current #ENDSARS protest. The federal government should find lasting and sustainable solutions to the incessant Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

Government at all levels should genuinely fight corruption holistically through just-in-time (JIT) value disbursement, value for money audit, prepayment audit; jettisoning the old method of fighting corruption when the act is already done (medicinal solution after death). There should be more transparency and accountability drive across ministries and agencies. The act of stealing, diversion or misappropriation of public funds under any disguise should be criminalised by the constitution with very stiff penalties. Cost of governance should be checked and reduced to reflect current economic realities, revenue generation ability and national minimum wage at all levels of government. All government institutions should be better reformed to be independent, stronger and render quality service to members of the public.

