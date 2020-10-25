The Akwa Ibom State Police Command yesterday, paraded ten suspected thieves under the guise of #ENDSARS protesters, who broke allegedly into some government and private establishments in Uyo, the state capital and looted property valued at hundreds of millions of Naira.

Some of the places vandalised by the hoodlooms included De Choice Shopping Mall, LG Showroom, Access Bank, Akwa Ibom Broadcasting Corporation Office and the items the command was able to recover presently were 14 deep freezers, six refrigerators and eight television sets, four water dispensers, 16 bags of rice, four air conditioners, printer machines, chairs and other items.

The state Commissioner of Police, (CP) Amiengheme Andrew, while parading the suspects at the Command Headquarters Ikot-Akpanabia, said the arrest was affected less than 24 hours after the looting.

Amiengheme, who explained that he has visited all the affected places with his team, promised to ensure that more looted items were recovered and urged members of the public to avail police with useful information that could achieve this.

He commended the state government, the Army and DSS as well as Akwa Ibom people for their peaceful and collaborative efforts in restoring normalcy to Uyo.

“The events of the last 24 hours have given me and every concerned Akwa Ibomite a great course for concern.

“Yesterday (24/10/2020), some youths with evil intentions in the guise of #ENDSARS went about vandalizing, looting and burning some government and private property including the Akwa Ibom State Broadcasting Corporation (AKBC), Anchor Insurance, De Choice Shopping Mall, L.G Showroom and Access Bank Plc.”

By Bernard Tolani Dada