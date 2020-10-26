By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested 21 suspected members of the disbanded Indigenous People of Biafra in connection with the violence that greeted the #EndSARS protests in parts of the state.

Parading the suspects before newsmen at Police headquarters in Port Harcourt yesterday, the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, said the suspected IPOB members had attacked three police stations in Oyigbo local government area, and vandalized several vehicles belonging to the police

ADVERTISEMENT

Mukan, who said the suspects who are currently undergoing investigations had also killed three policemen in course of their attacks, however assured of the resolve of the police to secure lives and properties of residents of the state.

The Police Chief said: “Recall that on the 21/10/2020 at about 2130hrs hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the guise of #ENDSARS PROTESTS, invaded Oyigbo local government area where they launched senseless and mindless attacks on the Area Command, Oyigbo and Afam Police Stations and burnt down the three Stations.

“They also went to the adjoining Eberi-Omuma LGA where they attacked the Umuebulu Police Station. In all the attacks, several vehicles were burnt and three Policemen were hacked to death and burnt to ashes.

“In another attack at the Mile one Police Station the same day, the rampaging IPOB Members still acting under the guise of #ENDSARS PROTESTS made frantic attempts at burning the Station but were however repelled by the superior fire power of the Police where four of them were fatally wounded and 8 of them arrested immediately.

“In the course of investigation, on Saturday 24/10/2020, I led Commanders of the Sister Security Agencies to the scenes where we had an on-the spot assessment of the damage done to lives and property.

“Consequently, deployments were made to forestall further breakdown of Law and order. And as we speak there is relative peace in the Oyigbo local government area, as we will continue to closely monitor the area amidst the Curfew imposed by the state government.”